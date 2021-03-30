Drive thru vaccine clinic for 65+ coming to Williams April 1
WILLIAMS, Ariz. — A drive-thru COVID-19 vaccination clinic will be held in Williams April 1 at the Williams Senior Center.
The clinic is being offered to those 65 years and older and for those with underlying health conditions and their caregivers.
Pre-registration is required. Homebound patients may be scheduled for in-home vaccines as schedules allow.
The event is being offered by Coconino County Health and Human Services and North Country HealthCare.
The event takes place from 9 a.m. -noon at Williams Senior Center, 850 W. Grant Avenue in Williams.
Registration and more information is available at (928) 522-1222.
