OFFERS
Smart Source Coupons 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Free Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries
COMMUNITY
About Us Chamber Events Discovery Map Event Calendar Grand Canyon Tour Guide Williams Business Alliance Williams Tour Guide
e-Edition
WILLIAMS LOCAL NEWS
GRANDN CANYON LOCAL NEWS
REGIONAL & STATE
SPORTS
OUT OF THE PAST
OPINION
FEATURES
MILESTONES
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
About Us Chamber Events Discovery Map 928 Media Lab Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Event Calendar Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Purchase a Photo Smart Source Coupons General Submissions Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Williams Business Alliance

Subscribe Now
Williams News Logo
Grand Canyon News Logo
Trusted local news leader for Williams AZ and the Grand Canyon
Thu, March 25
Weather  30.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

Fugitive killed in shoot-out with deputies in Prescott Valley

The Yavapai County Sheriff's Office processes the scene of a fatal shooting March 22, 2021. Fugitive Edward Kayer of Carefree was killed in a shoot out with deputies. (Photo/YCSO)

The Yavapai County Sheriff's Office processes the scene of a fatal shooting March 22, 2021. Fugitive Edward Kayer of Carefree was killed in a shoot out with deputies. (Photo/YCSO)

Originally Published: March 24, 2021 12:42 p.m.

PRESCOTT VALLEY, Ariz. - A dangerous fugitive was killed in a shoot-out with Yavapai County Sheriff's Office (YCSO) deputies in Prescott Valley March 22.

Around 10:30 p.m. March 22, Prescott Valley Police Department (PVPD) received a tip that Edward Kayer, 42, of Carefree, Arizona was in Prescott Valley.

photo

Edward Kayer, 42, of Carefree. (YCSO)

Kayer was wanted by the Sedona Police Department in connection to a shooting incident that took place on Feb. 27. Kayer was suspected of firing more than a dozen rounds outside a restaurant after getting into an argument with a companion. He left the area before police arrived.

Sedona Police received a tip that Kayer was in Prescott Valley and requested assistance. Around 2:15 p.m. March 22, PVPD spotted Kayer on a motorcycle and attempted to pull him over, according to a media release.

Kayer refused to stop and took off into the Legend Hills Community. PVPD officers coordinated a search of the community and surrounding areas, and found evidence he dumped his motorcycle and was on foot.

YCSO deputies were called and saturated the area in an effort to find the suspect. In addition, the Arizona Department of Public Safety’s Ranger (AZDPS) helicopter was called to provide air support during the search.

A Code Red emergency notification message was sent out to neighbors in the area letting them know an armed and dangerous suspect was in the area, along with a description of Kayer. YCSO received several calls from concerned citizens with tips on Kayer’s location.

“We can’t thank the public enough for their help during the search for Kayer. Not only did we get numerous reports on his general location, but we also received information that Kayer made statements that he was armed and would fire at law enforcement if they approached because he didn’t want to go back to prison,” said Sheriff. “This was crucial information that our deputies needed, and the outcome may have been different had we not known this.”

Just after 10 p.m., deputies received a tip stating that Kayer was hiding in a field in the area off Antelope Meadows Road near Dogtown Road, in the Antelope Meadows Community. Three deputies headed into the area to search the field.

As deputies began their search, Kayer fired multiple shots at deputies, striking a patrol car. The deputies took cover and the AZDPS helicopter found the suspect and shined a spotlight on him allowing deputies to return fire.

“The area that the shooting took place was in an open field. It was extremely dark and our deputies were exposed, having to take cover immediately while trying to determine where the shots came from,” Rhodes added. “Without the aerial support from the DPS Ranger that located the suspect and put a spotlight on Kayer, our deputies could have been seriously hurt or even killed. We are grateful for their help and so thankful our deputies weren’t injured by the suspect.”

Kayer was pronounced dead on scene. He had been convicted of manslaughter out of Oregon and served 15 years in prison. He was wanted for a parole violation in connection to that case and was a prohibited possessor.

Information provided by the Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office.

Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

More like this story

Police: Public help sought to identify suspect who fired at home of Yavapai County Sheriff's deputy
Police: Teen used stolen gun to shoot at deputy’s home
Reward increases to $13,000 in case of shots fired into deputy’s home
Human remains found north of Prescott
Chino Valley fugitive wanted for fleeing scene of accident arrested
Contact Us
Submit Questions, Comments, or Story Ideas

Subscribe

* indicates required
Websites
Sports
Obituaries
Regional & State