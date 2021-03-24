Fugitive killed in shoot-out with deputies in Prescott Valley

PRESCOTT VALLEY, Ariz. - A dangerous fugitive was killed in a shoot-out with Yavapai County Sheriff's Office (YCSO) deputies in Prescott Valley March 22.

Around 10:30 p.m. March 22, Prescott Valley Police Department (PVPD) received a tip that Edward Kayer, 42, of Carefree, Arizona was in Prescott Valley.

Kayer was wanted by the Sedona Police Department in connection to a shooting incident that took place on Feb. 27. Kayer was suspected of firing more than a dozen rounds outside a restaurant after getting into an argument with a companion. He left the area before police arrived.

Sedona Police received a tip that Kayer was in Prescott Valley and requested assistance. Around 2:15 p.m. March 22, PVPD spotted Kayer on a motorcycle and attempted to pull him over, according to a media release.

Kayer refused to stop and took off into the Legend Hills Community. PVPD officers coordinated a search of the community and surrounding areas, and found evidence he dumped his motorcycle and was on foot.

YCSO deputies were called and saturated the area in an effort to find the suspect. In addition, the Arizona Department of Public Safety’s Ranger (AZDPS) helicopter was called to provide air support during the search.

A Code Red emergency notification message was sent out to neighbors in the area letting them know an armed and dangerous suspect was in the area, along with a description of Kayer. YCSO received several calls from concerned citizens with tips on Kayer’s location.

“We can’t thank the public enough for their help during the search for Kayer. Not only did we get numerous reports on his general location, but we also received information that Kayer made statements that he was armed and would fire at law enforcement if they approached because he didn’t want to go back to prison,” said Sheriff. “This was crucial information that our deputies needed, and the outcome may have been different had we not known this.”

Just after 10 p.m., deputies received a tip stating that Kayer was hiding in a field in the area off Antelope Meadows Road near Dogtown Road, in the Antelope Meadows Community. Three deputies headed into the area to search the field.

As deputies began their search, Kayer fired multiple shots at deputies, striking a patrol car. The deputies took cover and the AZDPS helicopter found the suspect and shined a spotlight on him allowing deputies to return fire.

“The area that the shooting took place was in an open field. It was extremely dark and our deputies were exposed, having to take cover immediately while trying to determine where the shots came from,” Rhodes added. “Without the aerial support from the DPS Ranger that located the suspect and put a spotlight on Kayer, our deputies could have been seriously hurt or even killed. We are grateful for their help and so thankful our deputies weren’t injured by the suspect.”

Kayer was pronounced dead on scene. He had been convicted of manslaughter out of Oregon and served 15 years in prison. He was wanted for a parole violation in connection to that case and was a prohibited possessor.

Information provided by the Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office.