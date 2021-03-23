Williams Senior Center to reopen April 5

WILLIAMS, Ariz. — The Williams Senior Center will reopen for meals only on April 5 after being closed for more than a year because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Those being served by the center should arrive at 11:40 a.m. for a meal. Masks are required. Seniors should enter by the southwest door of the center.

“For your safety, and ours, we will take your temperature and ask you about any COVID-19 exposure or symptoms,” said Williams Senior Center Program Coordinator Darlene Foster.

Seating will be assigned and consistent with Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) guidelines.

There is a maximum capacity for 22 persons at a time. If the dining room is full, seniors may take their meal to go.

“Take-out meals will still be offered if you choose not to dine in. Just let us know your preference,” Foster said.

Donations are being accepted at this time. The meal will be served at noon. Once finish, seniors may exit through the same southwest door.

The Williams Senior Center is located at 850 West Grant Avenue in Williams.



More information is available at (928) 679-7480.