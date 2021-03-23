WHS senior spotlight: McKenzie Carter
McKenzie is a senior at Williams High School. She has attended WHS since kindergarten.
McKenzie has played softball all four years of high school.
Her favorite class is English.
“I really like my English class — writing and reading,” she said.
McKenzie said her favorite teachers have been Mrs. Gutshall and Ms. Kowalski.
Her softball coach Mr. Hatch has also been a big influence in her life.
“He’s helped me a lot with my passion for playing,” she said. “As well as my parents, they’ve always pushed me.”
She said her favorite memories at WHS including homecoming.
“That’s the best thing every year,” she said. “Just being able to do all the activities and the spirit week and the parade and football games.”
Outside of school, McKenzie enjoyed playing club softball, art and hiking.
She has worked at Bearizona for two years in the Canyonlands Restaurant.
After graduation, McKenzie plans to attend a community college to earn a degree in business or communications. She would also like to get her real estate license.
McKenzie said the coronavirus pandemic has impacted her senior year.
“It’s way better now, we’ve gotten used to masks and all that,” she said.
McKenzie said she will miss her friends and her sister after she leaves as well as the town of Williams.
“It’s nice knowing everyone,” she said.
