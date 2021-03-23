OFFERS
WHS senior spotlight: Aaliyah Alvarado

Aaliyah Alvarado (Loretta McKenney/WGCN)

Aaliyah Alvarado (Loretta McKenney/WGCN)

Originally Published: March 23, 2021 12:18 p.m.

Aaliyah is a senior at Williams High School. She has attended WHS since her freshman year after transferring from Seligman.

“It’s been exciting,” she said.

Aaliyah played basketball and softball all four years at WHS.

Some of her favorite things about high school have been playing varsity sports and her English class with Mrs. White.

Her favorite teachers are Mr. Brownlee and Mr. Elliot.

Aaliyah said Brownlee and Ms. Kowalski have been a big influence for her as well as her father.

“My family and my friend’s family too — since I live with them,” she said.

Her favorite memories at WHS include homecoming.

“I liked the powder puff — the seniors won powder puff this year, it was really fun,” she said.

She also enjoyed playing softball tournaments.

Outside of school Aaliyah enjoys playing club softball year-round. She also likes to hike and be outdoors.

After graduation, Aaliyah plans to play college softball at Phoenix College. She is undecided about a major at this time.

Aaliyah said the coronavirus pandemic has impacted her senior year.

“A lot, because I missed a lot of school because of it,” she said. “I got sick so then I was out for two months and then came back after Christmas.”

Aaliyah said she will miss Mr. Brownlee, her friends and her sister the most after she graduates.

Her sister, Shione is a sophomore this year.

