Subscribe Now
Obituary: Laurette Kennedy

Originally Published: March 23, 2021 10:52 a.m.

Laurette Lee Kennedy passed away on February 15, 2021 at the Flagstaff Hospital from complications after surgery, at the age of 64.

Laurette was born on June 24, 1956 in Andrews, Texas.

She leaves behind her husband of 45 years, Randie Kennedy, son Ronnie Kennedy and his wife Jonna Fay and their two sons, Ryan and Reese Kennedy.

She was preceded in death by her dad Paul Adair, her mom Laurel Ballew and her oldest son Christopher Martin.

Laurette was known for her quilting skills and made really nice handmade quilts that she liked to sell at craft events.

A longtime resident of the Grand Canyon area, Laurette came to the area in 1988.

Laurette was co-owner of Grand Canyon Towing, Grand Canyon Locksmith, Grand Canyon Reservations and Grand Canyon Garage.

There will be a Celebration of Life in June around her birthday.

All who knew her have their own fond memories and will surely miss her.

Laurette was not only my wife, she was my business partner, bookkeeper, banker and most of all, my best friend.

