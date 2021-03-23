Mask themed fundraiser to benefit Canyon learning center

GRAND CANYON, Ariz. — Kaibab National Learning Center (KLC) in Grand Canyon is preparing for Spring with a “Maskerade” themed fundraiser planned for March 27.

The event includes to-go meals for pre-order and a raffle and silent auction. All proceeds will benefit the learning center’s activities.

KLC is a child learning center in Grand Canyon Village, established to care for children of those living and working in the park, Tusayan and Valle. KLC uses a Montessori curriculum to prepare students with the skills needed for later educational settings.

According to their website, they offer services such as preschool, afterschool and day care services for children 6 weeks to 12-years-old.

Andrea Ramsey, KLC’s assistant director, said the money raised will help keep the center going.

“The success of this annual fundraiser will greatly benefit our teachers by supplying them with more toys, outdoor play equipment, and learning materials,” she said.

In previous years, the annual fundraiser has taken place in November and has been western themed (the most recent was Mule Drop Bingo in November 2020). Due to the pandemic, KLC has made some changes to fundraising efforts.

This year, the fundraiser will be held in the learning center’s parking lot across from the Grand Canyon Recreation Center, with attendees participating in safety measures like physical distancing and to-go meals rather than a sit-down dinner.

“Funds raised from the Maskerade help us to continue to be able to maintain our quality, low-cost educational services and opportunities for the youngest members of our community,” Ramsey said.

More information about KLC or pre-order meals for the Maskerade is available at https://kaibab-learning-center-inc.business.site or call (928) 638-6333.