Grand Canyon reports 194 COVID-19 cases, vaccines offered to those 18+

GRAND CANYON, Ariz. — Grand Canyon National Park remains open year round for visitors, but those planning to visit during the spring months should plan for unexpected changes in the weather along with some seasonal closures, and adjustments for COVID-19.

As of March 22, there are 194 confirmed COVID-19 cases in zip code 86023 (Grand Canyon and Tusayan). There are 44 confirmed cases inside the park, with 43 recovered cases.

There are 16,785 confirmed cases in Coconino County and 301 deaths since the beginning of the pandemic.

In Arizona, there are 836,737 confirmed cases and 16,745 deaths. More than 2,904,159 vaccines have been administered in Arizona.

In the U.S., there have been 29,652,483 cases reported since Jan. 21 and 539,517 deaths.

Testing

COVID-19 testing is available by appointment at North Country Health Care at Grand Canyon and from Coconino County Health and Human Services at Coconino Community College and at the NAU Fieldhouse. Swab and saliva testing are both available — advanced registration is required for saliva based testing.

The Grand Canyon Clinic has hours for COVID testing on Wednesdays from 11 a.m.-12 p.m. Those needing a test outside of this hour, will need an order from their health care provider saying a test is warranted.

Vaccine

Coconino County is expanding vaccinations to include Phase 1c individuals and those aged 18 and older effective immediately. There are vaccine appointments available at various locations throughout the county. More information is available from or www.northcountryhealthcare.org or www.coconino.az.gov/covid19.

Information provided by NPS, the CDC and Coconino County