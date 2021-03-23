OFFERS
Smart Source Coupons 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Free Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries
COMMUNITY
About Us Chamber Events Discovery Map Event Calendar Grand Canyon Tour Guide Williams Business Alliance Williams Tour Guide
e-Edition
WILLIAMS LOCAL NEWS
GRANDN CANYON LOCAL NEWS
REGIONAL & STATE
SPORTS
OUT OF THE PAST
OPINION
FEATURES
MILESTONES
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
About Us Chamber Events Discovery Map 928 Media Lab Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Event Calendar Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Purchase a Photo Smart Source Coupons General Submissions Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Williams Business Alliance

Subscribe Now
Williams News Logo
Grand Canyon News Logo
Trusted local news leader for Williams AZ and the Grand Canyon
Wed, March 24
Weather  30.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

Excavation underway on coaster park in Williams

Excavation has begun for Canyon Coaster Park, a proposed family adventure park with the primary attractions of a coaster track, and a summer and winter tubing hill operation. Zoning for the 20-acre coaster park and tubing hill business was approved Feb. 9 by Williams City Council. The park will be located at 700 E. Route 66 in Williams. (Wendy Howell/WGCN)

Excavation has begun for Canyon Coaster Park, a proposed family adventure park with the primary attractions of a coaster track, and a summer and winter tubing hill operation. Zoning for the 20-acre coaster park and tubing hill business was approved Feb. 9 by Williams City Council. The park will be located at 700 E. Route 66 in Williams. (Wendy Howell/WGCN)

Originally Published: March 23, 2021 12:53 p.m.

To view this content you must be logged in as a subscriber.
Already have a digital account? Log in here
4 WEEKS
$2

UNLIMITED

DIGITAL ACCESS

4 WEEKS

1 YEAR
$20

UNLIMITED

DIGITAL ACCESS

FOR 12 MONTHS

Plans include full website access, e-Edition and exclusive online extras.
Print and Digital combo plans also available.
ALREADY A PRINT SUBSCRIBER?
Williams subscribe logo
Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

More like this story

Wild ride: Coaster and tubing park proposal comes before Williams P & Z
Williams City Council gives update on coaster park site visit
Letter to the editor: Canyon Coaster Park looks for transparency with community
Coaster park, tubing hill proposal gets greenlight in Williams
A roller coaster of a ride: Community sounds off on proposed coaster park and tubing hill
Contact Us
Submit Questions, Comments, or Story Ideas

Subscribe

* indicates required
Websites
Sports
Obituaries
Regional & State