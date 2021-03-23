Community calendar: week of March 24

Grand Opry returns July 3

Habitat for Humanity's Grand Opry is returning July 3 from 12:30 - 4p.m. at Williams Commuity Stage 200 W. Route 66. The event will feature a live band, Grand Canyon Brewery beer tent, food, carnival games, a live auciton and cake walk. For more information contact Kerry-Lynn Moede at JDMoede@aol.com.

Habitat for Humanity home dedication March 27

Williams Area Habitat for Humanity is pleased to announce a dedication ceremony for the family of Heather Windham March 27 at 9 a.m. at their Habitat house, 910 Hereford Drive. The organization invites the community to celebrate the completion of the home.

Williams Kiwanis Club collecting coats

The Williams Kiwanis Club has begun their annual coat drive. Anyone interested in donating can drop coats at the Williams Rec Center on Fridays and Saturdays between 2 p.m. and 8 p.m. Coats are processed and cleaned prior to distribution. Anyone needing coats can call Bud Parenteau at (928) 635-4393.

Easter bake sale April 2

An Easter bake sale will take place April 2 from 9 a.m. - 2 p.m. at Old Trails True Value in Williams. Easter goodies for baskets and Sunday desserts will be available.





Easter Sale March 27

An Easter Sale will be held March 27 from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. at the Sultana Theater and at the American Legion Post 13 in Williams. Crafts, art and baked goods will be available at both venues. An Easter egg hunt will also be held at both locations. One egg per ticket purchased for a $5 donation each. Wearing a mask is required. Since masks are required, a "best mask" contest will be held. Up to four masks will be declared winners. The best original mask winner will receive a gift certificate for two dozen cookies from the Cookie Lady.

South Rims Farmers Market

South Rims Farmers Market will be held the first and third weekends of the month on Fridays and Saturdays. The market takes place from 8 a.m. - noon and will include various vendors selling fruits, vegetables, granola, goats milk products and other arts and crafts. South Rims is located at 514 East Route 66 in Williams.

Call for vendors May 29

A sale to benefit the Williams Senior Center Meal Program will be held May 29. Vendors are currently being sought to sell their products. An eight foot table costs $30 or $25 for those providing their own table. All booths will be indoors. The sale will take place May 29 from 10 a.m. -3p.m. at "The Shed" next to the Williams Recreation Center in downtown Williams. More information is available from Mary Martin at peterpan1830@yahoo.com.

Williams Lions Club seeking annual calendar submissions



The Williams Lions Club is preparing to send the 2021-2022 Community Birthday Calendar to the printer.



If you have any additions, corrections, or deletions to the 54th issue of this Williams tradition, contact your favorite Lions Club member or calendar chair Denis Kirkley at 928-814-2166.



New customers are also welcome to have their family’s birthdays and anniversaries listed. Calendars will be sold for $10 each and will be available in June.

Valle Community Food Distribution

Do you need food and live in the Valle area? A free mobile, community food distribution will take place the second Thursday of every month from 10-11:30 a.m. (or until the food runs out) at the gravel hill located one-half of a mile south of Highway 180 and State Route 64 near Valle. More information is available from Sue Schamaun at 899-0819 or Steve Kenaga at 699-9894.

Veterans Sake

Veterans and their families are invited to attend meetings to discuss veteran issues and hear guest speakers. Veterans Sake meets every other Wednesday at 9 a.m. at the Parks in the Pines General Store. Free coffee and pastries are provided. More information is available from Monty at Veteran's Sake at (855) 483-8725.

Alcoholics Anonymous

Alcoholics Anonymous meets Monday, Wednesday, Friday and Saturday from 7:30 -8:30 p.m. at St. John's Episcopal-Lutheran Church's Walker Hall, 202 W. Grant Avenue.

To add your events to the calendar, send an email to editorial@williamsnews.com