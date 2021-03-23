Coconino County Superintendent of Schools selects John Romero to Williams school board
WILLIAMS, Ariz. — Coconino County Superintendent of Schools, Cheryl Mango-Paget announced the appointment of John Romero as a governing board member for the Williams Unified School District.
The appointment is effective March 17 and the term will end Dec. 31, 2022. The position was left vacant by the departure of Mike Fleishman.
Romero has lived in Williams since 2010 and has four children who have attended school in Williams.
Many know Romero as an officer with Williams Police Department. He was promoted to lieutenant in 2019.
Romero has also been active in coaching youth sports in the Williams community for many years. He has coached baseball and softball with Williams Little League, and has coached football at Williams Middle School and Williams High School. He also coaches club softball.
“I’ve been involved with the community for a long time coaching the kids,” he said. “I just want to serve the community, besides as as officer and a coach, and I thought being on the school board would be a great opportunity.”
Romero was sworn in as a governing board member at the last regular meeting.
- Williams woman dies in afternoon house fire
- School bus driver to be charged with DUI in October crash
- Hundreds of motorists spend night on I-40 after snow storm closes highway
- Morrison to leave WUSD after six years as WEMS principal
- Security cameras catch neighborhood burglar in Parks
- Obituary: Lisa Marie Bane (Wilamowski)
- Obituary: Ernest “Ernie” R. Flores
- Wildlife managers offer $500 bonus during Brown Trout Bonanza on Colorado River
- NPS announces plans to fully reopen Grand Canyon by May 21
- 31-year-old woman’s body recovered below the rim in Grand Canyon National Park
- Williams woman dies in afternoon house fire
- Safeway Pharmacy to offer appointments for COVID-19 vaccine Feb. 1
- 31-year-old woman’s body recovered below the rim in Grand Canyon National Park
- Obituary: Robert Joseph Pouquette, Jr.
- Grand Canyon remains open for Spring Break, cancels some park activities
- 1982 Williams homicide victim "Valentine Sally" identified
- Woman's death in Red Lake under investigation
- School bus driver to be charged with DUI in October crash
- Making over Marble Canyon: New resort development proposed for remote lodge
- Body and motorcycle recovered 465 feet below South Rim
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: