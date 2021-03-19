OFFERS
Sat, March 20
Coconino County opens vaccine distribution to anyone aged 18 and older

Originally Published: March 19, 2021 1:04 p.m.

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. — Coconino County is expanding COVID-19 vaccine eligibility to all persons aged 18 and older effective immediately.

The county announced that over 2,870 vaccine appointments have opened for scheduling. County officials have also added an end-of-day extra dose list for those wishing to be called if there are extra doses available at the Fort Tuthill Vaccination Site. Vaccine appointments in Coconino County remain limited to Coconino County residents only.

"Any of the three approved vaccines are safe and effective and we highly encourage you to schedule your appointment as soon as possible," said Coconino County Health and Human Services (CCHHS) Director Kim Musselman. "Vaccination is the single best step we all can take towards the reopening of our economy and slowing, and possibly ending, the spread of this disease."

Any resident of Coconino County, aged 18 and older, is now eligible to schedule a vaccine appointment.

The vaccine is provided at no cost at all COVID-19 vaccination sites.

The county has 1,300 appointments available next week at the Fort Tuthill County Park vaccination site and Flagstaff Medical Center has 1,570 appointments available at its Elks Lodge location next week.

As all the COVID-19 vaccine types are safe and effective, those scheduling an appointment will receive the vaccine that is available for the appointment and location they schedule. There are numerous other partners with vaccine appointments available across the county.

To continue to live out its goal not to waste any usable doses of the COVID-19 vaccine, Coconino County also announced the creation of an end-of-day extra dose call down list. Individuals who have received a first dose of the Moderna vaccine elsewhere and are unable to secure a second dose appointment, or who have struggled to schedule a first dose appointment, can add themselves to this list. If there are extra doses near the end of the day at the Fort Tuthill site, those on the list will be contacted to report to the site to receive the dose. Those who wish to utilize this feature must be able to report to Fort Tuthill within 30 minutes of the confirmation of an appointment.

Coconino County residents can book a vaccine appointment or enter the end-of-day extra dose pool on the Coconino County vaccine webpage at coconino.az.gov/covid19vaccine. Links to vaccination partners registration sites are available on the website. Individuals without internet access or those who require assistance can call the Coconino County COVID-19 Information Line at (928) 679-7300. The Information Line hours are Monday – Friday 8 a.m. to 7 p.m., Saturday and Sunday 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Information provided by Coconino County

