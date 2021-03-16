Williams Rec Center reopens after one-year
WILLIAMS, Ariz. — After being closed for nearly one year, Williams Recreation Center is reopening to the public.
The Recreation Center closed March 20,2020 because of COVID-19 concerns. Now, the city of Williams has given the green light to provide services two days a week.
Williams Rec Center
Hours: Friday and Saturday from 2-8 p.m. through the end of the school year.
Location: 300 West Railroad Avenue, Williams, Arizona
Contact: Sylvia Lopez (928) 635-1496 or slopez@williamsaz.gov.
“We are opening Friday and Saturday from 2-8 p.m. and that will be until school lets out. Then we are hoping to open full-time and have Summer Rec,” said Recreation Manager Sylvia Lopez.
Lopez said she received the OK from the city of Williams to open March 4.
“I was called into the office and they said, ‘Do you think we could open the Rec Center?’ I said 'yes' and they were like, ‘OK, let’s open it up,’” Lopez said.
Currently, the Rec Center is open to all school age children between the ages of 8 to 18 without a parent and 7 and under with a parent.
“We’re just opening up for the kids. We don’t have any activities planned right now, we’re just letting them come in and play pool, air hockey, ping pong, color and that kind of stuff,” Lopez said. “We do plan on having activities once we open full-time.”
The Rec Center is a free service. They do not provide meals.
“We’re a shelter from the weather and somewhere to hang out and play games,” Lopez said. “Somewhere for kids to get off the street.”
Lopez said masks are not mandatory.
“If you’d like to wear a mask, you are welcome to,” she said. “We have hand sanitizer and we’re sanitizing, we’re social distancing — there’s plenty of room here for that. We are following guidelines.”
The skate park and swimming pool remain closed at this time.
More information is available from Lopez at (928) 635-1496.
