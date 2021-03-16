Obituary: Lisa Marie Bane (Wilamowski)
Lisa Marie Bane (Wilamowski) was born November 23, 1968 and returned home on March 1, 2021.
Lisa was a beloved mother, daughter, sister, wife and friend of many. Lisa loved fiercely, was accepting of all and admired by many.
Lisa was an exemplary individual. She was a manager for Circle K for 30 years and was a light to anyone who walked into her stores. She was a proud sponsor of the Williams Meant to Rescue Program. She left her mark on this world and will be deeply missed. She is survived by her mother Shirley, husband David, Sons, Jordan (Angelica) and Josh, siblings, Richard, Lezley and Kristian and several grandchildren.
A celebration of life will be held at the Sultana Bar in Williams on March 20, 2021 at 1 p.m.
