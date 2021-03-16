Obituary: Ernest “Ernie” R. Flores

Ernest “Ernie” R. Flores went to be with our Lord on January 17, 2021, at age 76.

Ernie was born in San Bernardino, California. He attended Rialto Elementary, Rialto Jr. High, Eisenhower High School and graduated from San Bernardino High School in 1962, he also attended SBVC.

He worked at many places since he was a teenager, including; an artist for Jack Brown (Stater Bros.), Rialto Publishing, Kaiser Steel, Arrowhead Waters and retired from the City of Colton.

His parents lived in Williams, Arizona, in the 1930’s prior to moving to San Bernardino, California. Ernie’s dad loved Williams and would plan many years of family vacations to Williams in which Ernie developed a love for the city and would go back to visit as an adult. He eventually bought a property in Williams to spend summers of beautiful weather and other times of the year. He would call me to ask how hot it was in “Berdoo” aka for San Bernardino (always 100 degrees or more) and he would always respond “It’s nice and cool here in Williams.”

Over the past few years he made many friends in Williams and told me to tell them he loved them and will miss them. He said he wants me to get to know Williams and his friends better. I will.

Ernie was always a hard worker. He had strong faith in God. He loved working on his “Ranchito Flores” since 1980 in San Bernardino. He made it a safe place for all friends and family to enjoy.

He held horseshoe tournaments in the 80’s and 90’s. He helped many people and sponsored fundraisers for various causes and many team parties for his grandson’s teams. He was a volunteer softball coach for Rialto girl’s softball during the 80’s (teams; Rippers, Wild Bunch).

Ernie always kept his yard immaculate. He loved to spend time with friends and family. He hosted many Super Bowl and Easter gatherings as well as an “Oldie but Goodie” party in 2019 for all his friends from childhood to current. He also liked to travel, go camping, and fishing. He always dressed nice even when he was fighting cancer and going to daily radiation or chemo. He will be deeply missed.

Ernie is survived by his son Ernest “Mijo” R. Flores, and daughters Susie Flores of Redlands/S.B. and MaryHelen (Danny) Garcia of S.B., 4 grandchildren; Daniel “DJ” Flores, Annamarie Flores, Daniel and Darren Garcia. 2 great-grandchildren; Trinia and Cashay. Brothers Ben Flores of S.B. and Juan Flores of S.B., and sisters Sylvia (Richard) Payan of Rialto and Delia Hernandez of Colton. He was preceded in death by his Beloved mom Helen Almendarez Flores of S.B. and father Gonsalo “Ben” Flores of Montclair, and brothers; Edward “Eddie” Flores, and Danny Flores of S.B.

Viewing will be Friday, March 19,2021 from 5-7 pm at Mt. View Cemetery/Mortuary. Funeral services will be Saturday, March 20, 2021 at 9:30 a.m. at St. Bernadine’s Catholic Church 531 N. F St. in San Bernardino followed by Burial services at Mt. View Cemetery 570 E. Highland Ave., San Bernardino at 11 a.m.