Large prescribed burn planned

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. - Coconino National Forest is planning to take advantage of favorable weather conditions this week and have tentatively planned a large fire treatment on the Red Rock Ranger District, as well as pile burns on the Flagstaff Ranger District.

One burn will take place at Hart Prairie near Flagstaff between March 15-16 on the Flagstaff Ranger District.

The burn takes place approximately 10 miles north, northwest of Flagstaff, near Hart Prairie just off Forest Road 151. It will be 13 acres total and will last 1-2 days.

With southwest winds predicted, smoke is predicted to move northeast. Cooling temperatures in the evenings may cause smoke to settle in the low-lying areas surrounding the burn and may be visible to those in the Flagstaff area, I-17, I-40, and U.S. Highways 180 and 89.

No roads or trails will be closed or restricted due to this burn.

Information provided by Coconino National Forest