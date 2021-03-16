Lady Vikes fall to Mogollon in quarterfinals
By Wendy Howell
Originally Published: March 16, 2021 11:53 a.m.
WILLIAMS, Ariz. — The Williams Lady Vikings battled hard against the Mogollon Mustangs, but came up short losing to the team 73-62 in the 1A State quarterfinals March 10.
The Vikings led the Mustangs 19-16 at the end of the first quarter and went into half time tied up 30-30.
But despite Sydnee Mortensen’s 30 points, the Vikings struggled to regain the lead and trailed 54-47 at the beginning of the fourth before a series of 3-pointers pulled the Mustangs ahead to take the win.
The Vikings finished the season 14-3.
Photo Gallery
Lady Vikings 2021 quarterfinals
Most Read
- Arizona bill waives rabies vaccine mandate for some dogs
- Making over Marble Canyon: New resort development proposed for remote lodge
- Parks residents appeal water stand decision
- Work continues on Dogtown water lines; million gallon tank complete
- Grand Canyon remains open for Spring Break, cancels some park activities
- Body and motorcycle recovered 465 feet below South Rim
- Williams 911: week of March 1-7
- Grand Canyon Brewery to open new location in old firehouse in Page
- Safeway Pharmacy to offer appointments for COVID-19 vaccine Feb. 1
- 31-year-old woman’s body recovered below the rim in Grand Canyon National Park
- Woman's death in Red Lake under investigation
- Safeway Pharmacy to offer appointments for COVID-19 vaccine Feb. 1
- Obituary: Karen Pouquette
- 31-year-old woman’s body recovered below the rim in Grand Canyon National Park
- Obituary: Robert Joseph Pouquette, Jr.
- Grand Canyon remains open for Spring Break, cancels some park activities
- 1982 Williams homicide victim "Valentine Sally" identified
- Coaster park, tubing hill proposal gets greenlight in Williams
- Obituary: Henry and Marilyn Pozas
- Obituary: John Leroy Miller
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: