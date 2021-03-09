Williams Lady Vikes advance at state tourney
Sydnee Mortensen’s 29 points carries Vikings past Mayer March 6
WILLIAMS, Ariz. — The Williams Lady Vikings pulled off a first-round 54-51 win against Mayer in the 1A State tournament March 6 at Williams High School.
Behind the scoring of sharp shooter Sydnee Mortensen, the Vikings led throughout the game but felt the pressure when Mayer evened the score in the final quarter.
Photo Gallery
Vikings basketball playoffs 2021
In the first game since the Arizona Interscholastic Association rescinded the mask-mandate for players, the Vikings were all smiles as they protected their home turf.
In addition to Mortensen’s 29 points, Viking Chesnea Larimore brought in nine points for the Vikings, and was followed by Kadence Orozco with eight, and sisters Shaelee and Chyanne Echeverria with four apiece.
The Lady Vikes will face Mogollon March 10 at 7 p.m. in the quarterfinals at WHS. Tickets are by reservation at gofan.co/app.events/264725.
The Vikings boys dropped their final game of the season in the state first round against Duncan. Despite getting behind by 15 in the first quarter, the Vikings rallied to take the lead 47-44 at the beginning of the fourth quarter. The Wildcats weren’t through, however, and claimed the win 57-53 over the Vikings.
- Body and motorcycle recovered 465 feet below South Rim
- Safeway Pharmacy to offer appointments for COVID-19 vaccine Feb. 1
- 31-year-old woman’s body recovered below the rim in Grand Canyon National Park
- Obituary: Robert "Bob" Joseph Pouquette, Jr.
- Williams COVID-19 cases drop to zero
- Perkinsville Road slated for county upgrades
- Two candidates seek position for open seat on WUSD Governing Board
- Grand Canyon remains open for Spring Break, cancels some park activities
- Obituary: Karen Pouquette
- Grand Canyon School students express their views on the 2020 pandemic through music, song and lyrics
- Safeway Pharmacy to offer appointments for COVID-19 vaccine Feb. 1
- Woman's death in Red Lake under investigation
- Obituary: Henry and Marilyn Pozas
- Man arrested following 2-hour standoff with deputies in Chino Valley
- Williams man receives 25 years for 2019 double homicide
- Obituary: Karen Pouquette
- Obituary: Robert Joseph Pouquette, Jr.
- 1982 Williams homicide victim "Valentine Sally" identified
- Grand Canyon remains open for Spring Break, cancels some park activities
- Body recovered below South Rim at Grand Canyon
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: