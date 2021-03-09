Williams Lady Vikes advance at state tourney

WILLIAMS, Ariz. — The Williams Lady Vikings pulled off a first-round 54-51 win against Mayer in the 1A State tournament March 6 at Williams High School.

Behind the scoring of sharp shooter Sydnee Mortensen, the Vikings led throughout the game but felt the pressure when Mayer evened the score in the final quarter.

Photo Gallery Vikings basketball playoffs 2021

In the first game since the Arizona Interscholastic Association rescinded the mask-mandate for players, the Vikings were all smiles as they protected their home turf.

In addition to Mortensen’s 29 points, Viking Chesnea Larimore brought in nine points for the Vikings, and was followed by Kadence Orozco with eight, and sisters Shaelee and Chyanne Echeverria with four apiece.

The Lady Vikes will face Mogollon March 10 at 7 p.m. in the quarterfinals at WHS. Tickets are by reservation at gofan.co/app.events/264725.

The Vikings boys dropped their final game of the season in the state first round against Duncan. Despite getting behind by 15 in the first quarter, the Vikings rallied to take the lead 47-44 at the beginning of the fourth quarter. The Wildcats weren’t through, however, and claimed the win 57-53 over the Vikings.