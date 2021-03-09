OFFERS
Smart Source Coupons 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Free Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries
COMMUNITY
About Us Discovery Map Event Calendar Grand Canyon Tour Guide Williams Tour Guide
e-Edition
WILLIAMS LOCAL NEWS
GRANDN CANYON LOCAL NEWS
REGIONAL & STATE
SPORTS
OUT OF THE PAST
OPINION
FEATURES
MILESTONES
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
About Us Discovery Map 928 Media Lab Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Event Calendar Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Purchase a Photo Smart Source Coupons General Submissions Subscriber Services (Start / Stop)

Subscribe Now
Williams News Logo
Grand Canyon News Logo
Trusted local news leader for Williams AZ and the Grand Canyon
Tue, March 09
Weather  30.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

Grand Canyon Brewery to open new location in old firehouse in Page

An illustration depicts a new Grand Canyon Brewing Company scheduled to open in Page, Arizona later this year. Grand Canyon Brewing currently has locations in Williams and Flagstaff. (Photo/ Peasley Holdings LLC)

An illustration depicts a new Grand Canyon Brewing Company scheduled to open in Page, Arizona later this year. Grand Canyon Brewing currently has locations in Williams and Flagstaff. (Photo/ Peasley Holdings LLC)

Bob Hembree, Courtesy Lake Powell Chronicle
Originally Published: March 9, 2021 11:40 a.m.

To view this content you must be logged in as a subscriber.
Already have a digital account? Log in here
4 WEEKS
$2

UNLIMITED

DIGITAL ACCESS

4 WEEKS

1 YEAR
$20

UNLIMITED

DIGITAL ACCESS

FOR 12 MONTHS

Plans include full website access, e-Edition and exclusive online extras.
Print and Digital combo plans also available.
ALREADY A PRINT SUBSCRIBER?
Williams subscribe logo
Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

More like this story

Grand Canyon Brewing company to expand
New year brings changes to Williams businesses
Grand Canyon Brewery expands brewing operation, hopeful for distillery to follow
A cool touch of rustic
Brewed for Grand Canyon lovers ...
Contact Us
Submit Questions, Comments, or Story Ideas

Subscribe

* indicates required
Websites
Sports
Obituaries
Regional & State