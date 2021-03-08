Parks residents appeal water stand decision

WILLIAMS, Ariz. — Residents of Pittman Valley are asking the Coconino County Board of Supervisors to step in and stop the approval of a conditional use permit for a residential water stand operation on Old Route 66.

On Feb. 3, Pittman Valley resident Robert Hing filed an appeal to the Board of Supervisors after the Coconino County Planning and Zoning Commission approved the request for the permit at an earlier meeting.

“The entire area is a very rural area with zoning allowing one home per 10 acres,” Hing said in the appeal. “There are no commercial uses anywhere in the neighborhood.”

The 5-0 vote by the planning and zoning commission was in line with the recommendation from Coconino County Community Development Director Jay Christelman who recommended approving the resolution to allow the sale of water from the standpipe in Parks.

The application to sell water, submitted by Ann and Louis Serna had previously been rejected by Coconino County Board of Supervisors in 2015, who determined the proposal did not fit with the neighborhood character.

The standpipe, however, has been approved for use since 1988, and the Sernas held a conditional use permit to provide water for their hotel, the Mountain Ranch Resort, which they no longer own.

“We are asked frequently when the water station may open as there seems to be a definite and beneficial need and want for an additional water supply,” the Sernas said in a letter to Pittman Valley residents last June.

Although the Sernas expressed their desire to help local residents have another water station option for water hauling, several area residents have expressed opposition to the idea.

Prior to the P&Z meeting, numerous neighbors and area residents sent the county letters in opposition to opening the stand for commercial use.

“The residents of this area enjoy the outdoors and are often seen riding bikes or horses and walking with or without their dogs,” said Kevin and Betsy Smith in a letter to the county. “Granting this permit would increase noise and create an eye sore for all of us who look toward the mountains to the north.”

Residents who oppose the project said the water stand violates the Parks Area Plan.

The plan states that development proposals for the Parks area are to be considered within the context of existing neighborhood character and are only to be approved if compatible with and not detrimental to the neighborhood character.

Neighborhood-based public input shall be strongly relied upon to define existing neighborhood character and appropriateness of development proposals, Maggie Knight told the commission.

“Pittman Valley’s neighborhood plan is rural, remote and quiet,” Knight said. “Allowing this amendment will change the character of the neighborhood by bringing in more traffic to an otherwise quiet area and commercial business to a residential neighborhood. “

One of the most important aspects of the Parks Area Plan is the commitment to preservation of the neighborhoods and the recognition that parks has smaller communities or neighborhoods within it, she said.

Following the public input session, P&Z Chairman Tammy Ontiveros said she wanted to be the first commissioner to address the proposal because she is the representative for District 3 and she had “a great deal of understanding and knowledge concerning water haul issues associated with stand pipes.”

Ontiveros is the owner of Grand Canyon Drinking Water, a company that operates a self-service water stand and potable water delivery service on State Route 64.

Ontiveros said she believes the proposed water stand is a utility facility, not a commercial operation, based on historic definitions.

However, some residents said that even water sales for residential use was technically a commercial use.

The application for the water stand is for residential use only. No commercial water trucks would be allowed.

“Water haul areas aren’t in contrast to city hookups, it’s simply the distribution of water that is different,” Ontiveros said. “Water is a utility, not a luxury.”

Ontiveros also addressed residents’ concerns about the increase in traffic and noise and the impact on the character of the neighborhood.

“I’m going to say this next part, and I mean it to be well… Pittman Valley is a wonderful place and I want all the residents to know that, I like Pittman Valley,” Ontiveros said. “But it is not a quiet little neighborhood in a pristine location, it has the east and west bound lanes of I-40 running through it with semi-truck traffic and associated noise all day and all night, 365 days a year. Route 66 also has local traffic, water delivery trucks, propane trucks, water haul traffic and tourism traffic for the people who want to drive along historic Route 66.”

Residents also had concerns with the impact water sales would have on the local water table, however, Ontiveros said the commission was unable to speak on that matter since water issues fall under the Arizona Department of Water Resources.

“I will not allow comments, I mean any comments whatsoever, related to ground water issues,” she said. “And if I hear any I’m going to cut off any discussion.”

Ontiveros told those in attendance that she planned to vote in favor of the proposal.

Letters later sent to the Board of Supervisors questioned a potential conflict of interest with Ontiveros’ vote.

Commissioner Sat Best expressed concern about how the restrictions for commercial use would be enforced, which Ontiveros said reports would need to be sent to the county.

Best also said he was concerned with the lack of neighborhood support for the proposal.

“I’m uncomfortable with this for a couple reasons, number one nobody showed up in favor of it from the neighborhood,” he said. “I do accept that this is a utility, its been there a long time. This is a tough one for me.”

The commission voted 5-0 in favor of the water stand proposal.

The Board of Supervisors will make a final decision at their March 10 meeting, which will be streamed on their YouTube channel.