Fri, March 05
NPS seeks witnesses to domestic violence incident at Lake Mead National Recreation Area

The Callville Bay area of Lake Mead National Recreation Area. (Photo/NPS)

Originally Published: March 5, 2021 9:32 a.m.

LAKE MEAD, Ariz. – U.S. Park Rangers at Lake Mead National Recreation Area and special agents with the National Park Service Investigative Services Branch (ISB) are investigating a domestic violence incident that occurred July 25, 2020.

On July 25, while in the Sandy Cove area outside of Callville Bay a park visitor was assaulted by her boyfriend. Nearby good Samaritans witnessed the incident and were able to get the park visitor on their boat and drive her back to Callville Bay Marina. Though no further details are available at this time, the investigation is ongoing.

Information from other visitors is often very helpful to investigators. If you were in the Sandy Cove or Callville Bay Marina area around July 25, if you were the good Samaritans, or if you have information that could help, call or text the ISB Tip Line at 888-653-0009 or submit information at www.nps.gov/ISB and click “Submit a Tip” or email nps_isb@nps.gov.

The NPS is dedicated to ensuring every victim of or witness to a crime that occurs within the NPS community is treated with dignity and respect, that they are informed of their legal rights, and provided with the support and services they are entitled to.

More information is available at nps.gov/orgs/1563/victim-witness-assistance.htm

