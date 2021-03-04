Vikings basketball teams make State first round
WILLIAMS, Ariz. - The Williams Vikings boys and girls basketball teams are headed into the first round of the 1A State championship tournament this weekend.
The No. 4 Lady Vikings (12-2, 7-0) will face the No. 13 Mayer Wildcats (10-7, 5-2) at Williams High School (WHS) March 6 at 7 p.m. The Lady Vikes beat the Wildcats, 43-35, in their Jan. 30 matchup.
The winner of the first round will play either No. 5 Mogollon or No. 12 Desert Christian in the quarterfinals March 10.
The No. 8 Vikings boys (13-4, 10-2) will face the No. 9 Duncan Wildcats (15-5, 6-2) at Williams High School Friday, March 5 at 6 p.m.
The winner of the Vikings-Wildcats game will either play No. 16 Ft. Thomas or No. 1 North Valley Christian Academy in the quarterfinals March 9.
The Arizona Interscholastic Association is allowing just 100 fans per team. Anyone wishing to attend needs to secure a ticket at gofan.co/app/events/260282 for the boys' game. The girls game link is gofan.co/app/events/260290.
- Obituary: Robert Joseph Pouquette, Jr.
- Safeway Pharmacy to offer appointments for COVID-19 vaccine Feb. 1
- 31-year-old woman’s body recovered below the rim in Grand Canyon National Park
- 1982 Williams homicide victim "Valentine Sally" identified
- Woman's death in Red Lake under investigation
- Obituary: Karen Pouquette
- Grand Canyon remains open for Spring Break, cancels some park activities
- Firefighters battle blaze north of Williams that destroys home and travel trailer
- Williams COVID-19 cases drop to zero
- Perkinsville Road slated for county upgrades
- Safeway Pharmacy to offer appointments for COVID-19 vaccine Feb. 1
- Flagstaff man survives fall from South Rim at Grand Canyon National Park, cited for intoxication
- Woman's death in Red Lake under investigation
- Obituary: Henry and Marilyn Pozas
- Man arrested following 2-hour standoff with deputies in Chino Valley
- Camp Verde to spend $738K on old Circle K intersection realignment
- Williams man receives 25 years for 2019 double homicide
- COVID-19 vaccination appointments to open at noon Feb. 5 for Coconino County residents
- Obituary: Robert Joseph Pouquette, Jr.
- Obituary: Karen Pouquette
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: