Vikings basketball teams make State first round

WILLIAMS, Ariz. - The Williams Vikings boys and girls basketball teams are headed into the first round of the 1A State championship tournament this weekend.

The No. 4 Lady Vikings (12-2, 7-0) will face the No. 13 Mayer Wildcats (10-7, 5-2) at Williams High School (WHS) March 6 at 7 p.m. The Lady Vikes beat the Wildcats, 43-35, in their Jan. 30 matchup.

The winner of the first round will play either No. 5 Mogollon or No. 12 Desert Christian in the quarterfinals March 10.

The No. 8 Vikings boys (13-4, 10-2) will face the No. 9 Duncan Wildcats (15-5, 6-2) at Williams High School Friday, March 5 at 6 p.m.

The winner of the Vikings-Wildcats game will either play No. 16 Ft. Thomas or No. 1 North Valley Christian Academy in the quarterfinals March 9.

The Arizona Interscholastic Association is allowing just 100 fans per team. Anyone wishing to attend needs to secure a ticket at gofan.co/app/events/260282 for the boys' game. The girls game link is gofan.co/app/events/260290.