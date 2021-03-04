OFFERS
Smart Source Coupons 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Free Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries
COMMUNITY
About Us Discovery Map Event Calendar Grand Canyon Tour Guide Williams Tour Guide
e-Edition
WILLIAMS LOCAL NEWS
GRANDN CANYON LOCAL NEWS
REGIONAL & STATE
SPORTS
OUT OF THE PAST
OPINION
FEATURES
MILESTONES
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
About Us Discovery Map 928 Media Lab Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Event Calendar Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Purchase a Photo Smart Source Coupons General Submissions Subscriber Services (Start / Stop)

Subscribe Now
Grand Canyon News Logo
Trusted local news leader for Williams AZ and the Grand Canyon
Fri, March 05
Weather  30.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

Body and motorcycle recovered 465 feet below South Rim

Grand Canyon National Park rangers have recovered the remains of body believed to be John Pennington of Walton, Kentucky. (Photo/NPS)

Grand Canyon National Park rangers have recovered the remains of body believed to be John Pennington of Walton, Kentucky. (Photo/NPS)

Originally Published: March 4, 2021 8:43 a.m.

GRAND CANYON, Ariz. – The body of a missing person is believed to have been found 465 feet below the South Rim at Grand Canyon National Park.

On March 3, National Park Service personnel located a body and motorcycle below the South Kaibab Trailhead following a multi-day search and rescue operation.

The body was recovered and transported to the rim by helicopter before being transferred to the Coconino County Medical Examiner's Office. Based on evidence found with the body, the individual is believed to be missing person John Pennington.

John Pennington, 40, of Walton, Kentucky, is believed to have entered Grand Canyon on or around Feb. 23 and abandoned his personal vehicle near Yaki Point.

An investigation into the incident is being conducted by the National Park Service and the Coconino County Medical Examiner's Office.

Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

More like this story

National Park Service seeks missing man at Grand Canyon
Body recovered below South Rim believed to be missing person Michael Legus
Body found below rim of Grand Canyon
Body retrieved from 700 feet below canyon rim identified
31-year-old woman’s body recovered below the rim in Grand Canyon National Park
Contact Us
Submit Questions, Comments, or Story Ideas

Subscribe

* indicates required
Websites
Sports
Obituaries
Regional & State