Body and motorcycle recovered 465 feet below South Rim

GRAND CANYON, Ariz. – The body of a missing person is believed to have been found 465 feet below the South Rim at Grand Canyon National Park.

On March 3, National Park Service personnel located a body and motorcycle below the South Kaibab Trailhead following a multi-day search and rescue operation.



The body was recovered and transported to the rim by helicopter before being transferred to the Coconino County Medical Examiner's Office. Based on evidence found with the body, the individual is believed to be missing person John Pennington.



John Pennington, 40, of Walton, Kentucky, is believed to have entered Grand Canyon on or around Feb. 23 and abandoned his personal vehicle near Yaki Point.

An investigation into the incident is being conducted by the National Park Service and the Coconino County Medical Examiner's Office.