Two candidates seek position for open seat on WUSD Governing Board
WILLIAMS, Ariz. — Two candidates are vying for the a seat on the Williams Unified School District Governing Board, following the resignation of former board member Mike Fleishman in November.
Interviews were scheduled for the seat on March 25.
According to the county, Williams residents Larry Schug and John Romero have applied for the position.
As part of the interview process, an advisory committee will be assembled, consisting of a district resident and a current board member , who will provide input to Coconino County Superintendent of Schools, Cheryl Mango-Paget.
Mango-Paget is also seeking public input regarding the appointment of the governing board member seat. Those interested in providing comments should contact the superintendent at cmango-paget@coconino.az.gov . Comments will be accepted March 1-5.
The appointment is expected to be announced by March 8 and will be valid through Dec. 31, 2022.
