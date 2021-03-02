OFFERS
Smart Source Coupons 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Free Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries
COMMUNITY
About Us Discovery Map Event Calendar Grand Canyon Tour Guide Williams Tour Guide
e-Edition
WILLIAMS LOCAL NEWS
GRANDN CANYON LOCAL NEWS
REGIONAL & STATE
SPORTS
OUT OF THE PAST
OPINION
FEATURES
MILESTONES
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
About Us Discovery Map 928 Media Lab Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Event Calendar Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Purchase a Photo Smart Source Coupons General Submissions Subscriber Services (Start / Stop)

Subscribe Now
Williams News Logo
Grand Canyon News Logo
Trusted local news leader for Williams AZ and the Grand Canyon
Wed, March 03
Weather  30.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

Two candidates seek position for open seat on WUSD Governing Board

The Williams Unified School District Governing Board is overseeing the return to school during the COVID-19 pandemic. (Wendy Howell/WGCN)

The Williams Unified School District Governing Board is overseeing the return to school during the COVID-19 pandemic. (Wendy Howell/WGCN)

By Williams-Grand Canyon News
Originally Published: March 2, 2021 2:13 p.m.

WILLIAMS, Ariz. — Two candidates are vying for the a seat on the Williams Unified School District Governing Board, following the resignation of former board member Mike Fleishman in November.

Interviews were scheduled for the seat on March 25.

According to the county, Williams residents Larry Schug and John Romero have applied for the position.

As part of the interview process, an advisory committee will be assembled, consisting of a district resident and a current board member , who will provide input to Coconino County Superintendent of Schools, Cheryl Mango-Paget.

Mango-Paget is also seeking public input regarding the appointment of the governing board member seat. Those interested in providing comments should contact the superintendent at cmango-paget@coconino.az.gov . Comments will be accepted March 1-5.

The appointment is expected to be announced by March 8 and will be valid through Dec. 31, 2022.

Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

More like this story

Vacancy on Grand Canyon Unified School District Governing Board
Coconino County seeks applicants for opening on Williams and Grand Canyon school boards
Grand Canyon School Governing Board seat open
Coconino County seeks applicants for openings on Williams and Grand Canyon school boards
Coconino County seeks applicants for opening on Williams and Grand Canyon school boards
Contact Us
Submit Questions, Comments, or Story Ideas

Subscribe

* indicates required
Websites
Sports
Obituaries
Regional & State