Text to 9-1-1 now available in Grand Canyon and Tusayan

GRAND CANYON, Ariz. — On Feb. 23, Coconino County Sheriff’s Office announced that Text to 9-1-1 services are now available throughout the county, including Flagstaff, Williams, Valle, Grand Canyon Village and Tusayan.

Text to 9-1-1 is essentially just as it sounds. Residents and visitors to the area may text 911 for emergencies as an alternative to calling when reception is too low, or if making a voice call places the caller in a dangerous situation.

Text to 9-1-1 is also an option for those who are hearing or speech impaired.

One step closer to total accessibility

Grand Canyon resident and NPS employee Samantha “Simba” Keen, who is deaf, said the service is a “huge game changer” to accessibility in Grand Canyon.

Keen has lived at the Grand Canyon since 2018 and said she has experienced two work-related emergency situations where communication issues caused a delay in response times.

One situation involved a guest at the Grand Canyon Visitor Center.

According to Keen, when the guest became incapacitated due to a seizure, she was asked to radio 911 by other guests, who did not know she was deaf.

“I had to run over to the Grand Canyon Conservancy Bookstore to ask them to call dispatch for me,” Keen said.

Over the last three years, Keen said she has witnessed the park increasing accessibility options. She said the park is working on total accessibility for everyone – she now has a safety vest that reads “DEAF” on both sides, and has the benefit of an interpreter that assists her with work meetings.

A benefit for Tusayan

Tusayan Fire District (TFD) Chief Greg Brush said the department is very excited about the service, and praised Coconino County for taking steps to implement this service for the community.

Brush believes the service will potentially come in handy for hikers who may become stranded in the Grand Canyon or in Kaibab National Forest, where reception is often spotty.

He also said that victims of domestic violence may decide to use the service where they otherwise would not.

Brush wanted to make sure Tusayan community members don’t “test” the service, as it will tie up the 911 Call Center.

What to know about Text 9-1-1

While the text service is available, it is always preferential to call 911 if possible, as texting may increase emergency response times.

Additionally, insufficient access to cellular service could potentially cause messages to be “bounced back” from Public Safety Answering Point (PSAP), meaning the caller will receive a notification their message was not received and they should attempt to call 911.

According to Coconino County, if an individual chooses to use the text service, they should remember to provide their exact location and the nature of the emergency, without the use of pictures, videos, slang terms or emojis.

Coconino County also advises that users silence their phone if they are in a dangerous situation, and to make sure the text is not sent as a group text.