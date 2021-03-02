National Park Service seeks missing man at Grand Canyon
GRAND CANYON, Ariz. — The National Park Service is seeking John Pennington, 40, of Walton, Kentucky, who was last known to be on the South Rim of the Grand Canyon near Yaki Point.
Pennington abandoned his vehicle at Yaki Point on or around Feb. 23 and is believed to be traveling alone. Currently, Pennington may be traveling on a yellow 2005 Suzuki GSX-R600 motorcycle with Ohio plates.
He is described as a white
male, 5 feet, 11 inches in height, weighing 165 pounds, with hazel eyes and brown hair.
Grand Canyon rangers are asking anyone who may have seen or talked to Pennington or located the yellow motorcycle to call or text the NPS Investigative Services Branch (ISB) Tip Line at 888-653-0009; or online at www.nps.gov/ISB by clicking “Submit a Tip” or by email.
