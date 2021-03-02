OFFERS
Smart Source Coupons 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Free Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries
COMMUNITY
About Us Discovery Map Event Calendar Grand Canyon Tour Guide Williams Tour Guide
e-Edition
WILLIAMS LOCAL NEWS
GRANDN CANYON LOCAL NEWS
REGIONAL & STATE
SPORTS
OUT OF THE PAST
OPINION
FEATURES
MILESTONES
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
About Us Discovery Map 928 Media Lab Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Event Calendar Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Purchase a Photo Smart Source Coupons General Submissions Subscriber Services (Start / Stop)

Subscribe Now
Grand Canyon News Logo
Trusted local news leader for Williams AZ and the Grand Canyon
Wed, March 03
Weather  30.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

National Park Service seeks missing man at Grand Canyon

Grand Canyon National Park is seeking John Pennington after finding his abandoned vehicle on the South Rim. (Photo/NPS)

Grand Canyon National Park is seeking John Pennington after finding his abandoned vehicle on the South Rim. (Photo/NPS)

Originally Published: March 2, 2021 11:10 a.m.

GRAND CANYON, Ariz. — The National Park Service is seeking John Pennington, 40, of Walton, Kentucky, who was last known to be on the South Rim of the Grand Canyon near Yaki Point.

Pennington abandoned his vehicle at Yaki Point on or around Feb. 23 and is believed to be traveling alone. Currently, Pennington may be traveling on a yellow 2005 Suzuki GSX-R600 motorcycle with Ohio plates.

He is described as a white

male, 5 feet, 11 inches in height, weighing 165 pounds, with hazel eyes and brown hair.

Grand Canyon rangers are asking anyone who may have seen or talked to Pennington or located the yellow motorcycle to call or text the NPS Investigative Services Branch (ISB) Tip Line at 888-653-0009; or online at www.nps.gov/ISB by clicking “Submit a Tip” or by email.

Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

More like this story

Grand Canyon seeks assistance in vehicle burglary investigation
Missing person search underway at Grand Canyon
Double-fatality under investigation at Grand Canyon National Park
NPS seeks community assistance in ongoing theft investigation
Search continues for missing hiker at Rocky Mountain National Park
Contact Us
Submit Questions, Comments, or Story Ideas

Subscribe

* indicates required
Websites
Sports
Obituaries
Regional & State