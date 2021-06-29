Williams Little League selects Juniors All-Star team

The Williams Juniors All-Star team heads to the District 4 tournament July 6. The team includes: Jojo Captain, Jack Dent, Quintin Ford, Fabian Gomez-Sotelo, Jace Maebe, Artie Martinez, Branson Milius, Mario Pedraza, Johnny Romero, Cade Trimble and Aiden Uebel and Jacob Winchester.

