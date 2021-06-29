OFFERS
Smart Source Coupons 928 Media Lab
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Free Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries
COMMUNITY
About Us Chamber Events Discovery Map Event Calendar Grand Canyon Tour Guide Williams Business Alliance Williams Tour Guide
e-Edition
WILLIAMS LOCAL NEWS
GRANDN CANYON LOCAL NEWS
REGIONAL & STATE
SPORTS
OUT OF THE PAST
OPINION
FEATURES
MILESTONES
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
About Us Chamber Events Discovery Map 928 Media Lab Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Event Calendar Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Smart Source Coupons General Submissions Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Williams Business Alliance

Subscribe Now
Williams News Logo
Grand Canyon News Logo
Trusted local news leader for Williams AZ and the Grand Canyon
Wed, June 30
Weather
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

Williams Little League selects Juniors All-Star team

The Williams Juniors All-Star team heads to the District 4 tournament July 6. The team includes: Jojo Captain, Jack Dent, Quintin Ford, Fabian Gomez-Sotelo, Jace Maebe, Artie Martinez, Branson Milius, Mario Pedraza, Johnny Romero, Cade Trimble and Aiden Uebel and Jacob Winchester. (Submitted photo)

The Williams Juniors All-Star team heads to the District 4 tournament July 6. The team includes: Jojo Captain, Jack Dent, Quintin Ford, Fabian Gomez-Sotelo, Jace Maebe, Artie Martinez, Branson Milius, Mario Pedraza, Johnny Romero, Cade Trimble and Aiden Uebel and Jacob Winchester. (Submitted photo)

Originally Published: June 29, 2021 1:35 p.m.

The Williams Juniors All-Star team heads to the District 4 tournament July 6. The team includes: Jojo Captain, Jack Dent, Quintin Ford, Fabian Gomez-Sotelo, Jace Maebe, Artie Martinez, Branson Milius, Mario Pedraza, Johnny Romero, Cade Trimble and Aiden Uebel and Jacob Winchester.

Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

More like this story

Williams Little League announces Allstars
Baseball: All-Stars prepare for tourney
Falcons football readies for season
Astros and Scrappers claim Williams Little League city tournament titles
Williams Middle School Falcons football schedule
Contact Us
Submit Questions, Comments, or Story Ideas

Subscribe

* indicates required
Websites
Sports
Obituaries
Regional & State