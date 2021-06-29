OFFERS
Williams 911: Week of June 21-27

Originally Published: June 29, 2021 12:15 p.m.

The Williams Police Department (WPD) answered the following calls for service (among others) —

• Officers responded to broke down semi on Exit 163;

• Officers responded to disturbance at Red Roof, civil matter;

• Officers arrested a male for driving revoked on Railroad Avenue;

• Officers recovered a stolen vehicle out of California at Red Roof Inn;

• Officers took threats report on Route 66;

• officers responded to subject running gas generator on Eagle Creek;

• Officers took report of road rage on Route 66;

• Officers responded to man down and bleeding at Clover Hill, subject fell treated by Lifeline;

• Officers responded to a fight at Sultana, no prosecution desired and no witnesses cooperated;

• Officers responded to fight at Sultana, subject arrested for assault;

• Officers responded to 3rd street reference aggravated assault suspect in area, suspect taken into custody for aggravated assault domestic violence.;

• Officers responded to shoplift at Love's, two females arrested for shoplifting, cited and released;

• Officers responded to disturbance at AZ 9 Motel, intoxicated subjects told to go inside and complied;

• Officers responded to 911 hang up at Travel Lodge, no problems detected;

• Officers responded to intoxicated male causing problems on 1st, subject trespassed;

• Officers responded to suspicious activity on Route 66;

• Officers responded to loud music on Burning Tree;

• Officers responded to male passed out in Subway, subject given ride to trailer at rodeo grounds;

• Officers responded to male passed out on Grand Canyon Blvd, subject given ride to hotel room;

• Officers conducted welfare check on 1st;

• Officers responded to disturbance on Edison, verbal only parties separated;

• Officers responded to trespass at Ragtime Ranch;

• Officers arrested a male for DUI on 5th and Railroad;

• Officers responded to shooting on Route 66, male arrested for aggravated assault with weapon and misconduct with weapon;

• Officers responded with Lifeline twice to Sultana for intoxicated males passed out;

• Officers responded to underage drinking at rodeo grounds;

• Officers responded to disturbance at Sultana, subject trespassed;

• Officers responded to parking issue at city parking lot;

• Officers assisted Game and Fish with traffic stop on Grant;

• Officers responded to illegal camping at cemetery, subject removed;

• Officers responded to disturbance at local hotel on Cataract Road, subject trespassed;

• Officers responded to an alarm on Grand Canyon Blvd;

• Officers responded to disturbance on Locust, sisters arguing mom took care of it;

• Officers conducted civil stand by on Route 66;

• officers investigated non injury accident on Route 66 and 1st;

• Officers responded to illegal parking by semis next to Love's;

• Officers responded to businesses blocking parking spots on Railroad with cones;

• Officers responded to female half dressed going to bathroom on floor of local gas station, subject with mental issues taken to Flagstaff Medical Center (FMC) by Lifeline;

• Officers responded to disturbance next to Circle K, intoxicated subjects yelling at vehicles warned and left area.

• Officers conducted welfare check on 163;

• Officers responded to disturbance at Love's, civil matter handled on scene;

• Officers conducted civil stand by on Edison;

• officers responded to fight at Love's between two truck drivers, mutual combat no prosecution desired, subjects separated;

• Officers investigated non injury accident on Grand Canyon Blvd;

• Officers responded to 911 hang up at local hotel;

• Officers took threats report on Route 66;

• Officers assisted Lifeline at saw mill on Garland Prairie;

• Officers arrested a female for driving suspended on Route 66, cited and released;

• Officers took private property hit and run at Safeway;

• Officers responded to trespass on Grand Canyon Blvd, subject refused to leave and was arrested for trespassing;

• Officers responded to barking dogs on Quarter Horse;

• Officers responded to male smoking out side at KOA an throwing butts on ground;

• Officers responded to disturbance on Edison, verbal only parties separated;

• Officers responded to trespass on Slagel, subject trespassed;

• Officers responded to neighbor issues on 1st;

• Officers responded to cement truck losing cement on 2nd and Railroad;

• Officers conducted welfare check on 2nd;

• Officers responded to domestic on Rodeo, male stabbed in neck, subject has mental issues and stabbed himself in neck, transported to FMC by Lifeline;

• Officers responded to parking issue on 2nd;

• Officers investigated non injury accident on 6th and Route 66;

• Officers responded to suspicious person on Sherman;

• Officers responded to disturbance on Edison, intoxicated couple verbally arguing, separated;

• Officers responded to mental health situation on Route 66;

• Officers responded to subject masturbating on 2nd Street committing indecent exposure;

• Officers responded to subjects walking across Santa Fe Dam going into closed forest area, subjects informed and warned;

• Officers responded to report of suicidal subject that was reported by veterans association on Homestead;

• Officers took theft of bike on Fulton;

• Officers responded to trespass on Slagel, subject removed;

• Officers responded to illegal burning on Route 66, subject warned about city ordinance;

• Officers responded to a prowler on Sheridan, mental health situation;

• Officers responded to transient causing issues at local church, he was trespassed;

• Officers responded to bathrooms behind Foote Works reference same transient who blocked doors, he was removed;

• Officers responded to reckless driver on Lazy E, not found;

• Officers took theft from local store on Route 66;

• Officers responded to fight in zip line parking lot, verbal only parties separated;

• Officers responded to subjects who pitched tent at Cataract Lake, subjects removed;

• Officers responded to subjects burning weeds on Garland Prairie;

• Officers responded to horse statue in yard on Slagel, taken from local restaurant owner retrieved;

• Officers conducted welfare check on Fairway;

• Officers took assault report on Fairway;

• Officers responded to domestic on Edison, three siblings cited for disorderly conduct;

• Officers responded to dumpster fire at Taco Bell;

• officers responded to disturbance at Pizza Hut, female was trespassed;

• Officers responded to 911 hang up on Route 66;

• Officers assisted Lifeline with male who had heart attack on Route 66;

• Officers assisted Lifeline on 5th;

• Officers responded to parking issues at Loves;

• Officers removed subjects from swap meet area;

• Officers took report of theft of generator on Locust and Route 66;

• Officers responded to open flame pit at KOA;

• Officers responded to trespass at local hotel, subject removed;

• Officers responded to male urinating on house on Locust, subject gone upon arrival;

• Officers responded to subjects crossing Santa Fe dam and smoking;

• Officers responded to violation of court order on Oak;

• Officers responded to disturbance at local hotel, civil matter;

• Officers responded to an assault at Safeway;

• Officers responded to parking issue on Lewis and Route 66;

• Officers responded to subjects burning weeds on Quarter Horse;

• Officers took harassment report on Route 66;

• Officers arrested a male for three city warrants on 3rd;

• Officers took hit and run accident on 3rd, suspect identified and will be cited for hit and run;

• Officers took indecent exposure on 2nd;

• Officers responded to fireworks at Love's, black cats confiscated;

• Officers responded to an alarm on Route 66;

• Officers responded to disturbance at local hotel, subjects told to quiet down and complied;

• Officers responded to domestic on Rodeo where victim was stabbed in neck, under investigation;

• Officers took report of private property accident at McDonald's and

• Officers responded to fight at Love's, two truckers in verbal argument and separated.

Anyone with any information is urged to call the WPD at (928) 635-4461; Anonymous tips can be left at any time at (928) 635-5992; Those who want to report a crime while remaining anonymous can also call Silent Witness at (928) 774-6111 or (877) 29-CRIME; Silent Witness offers rewards of as much as $1,000 for information that leads to an arrest.

