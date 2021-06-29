Registration open for Williams adult softball league

WILLIAMS, Ariz. — The city of Williams Parks and Recreation Department is hosting an adult softball league this summer.

Registration has begun and teams need to register by June 30.

The cost is $200 per team and signups are available at the Williams Recreation Center at 300 W. Railroad Ave. in Williams.

More information is available by contacting Sylvia Lopez at (928)635-1496 or email at slopez@williamsaz.gov.