Registration open for Williams adult softball league

Teams compete during a previous Memorial Weekend Softball Tournament in Williams. (Wendy Howell/WGCN)

By Williams-Grand Canyon News
Originally Published: June 29, 2021 12:40 p.m.

WILLIAMS, Ariz. — The city of Williams Parks and Recreation Department is hosting an adult softball league this summer.

Registration has begun and teams need to register by June 30.

The cost is $200 per team and signups are available at the Williams Recreation Center at 300 W. Railroad Ave. in Williams.

More information is available by contacting Sylvia Lopez at (928)635-1496 or email at slopez@williamsaz.gov.

