OFFERS
Smart Source Coupons 928 Media Lab
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Free Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries
COMMUNITY
About Us Chamber Events Discovery Map Event Calendar Grand Canyon Tour Guide Williams Business Alliance Williams Tour Guide
e-Edition
WILLIAMS LOCAL NEWS
GRANDN CANYON LOCAL NEWS
REGIONAL & STATE
SPORTS
OUT OF THE PAST
OPINION
FEATURES
MILESTONES
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
About Us Chamber Events Discovery Map 928 Media Lab Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Event Calendar Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Smart Source Coupons General Submissions Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Williams Business Alliance

Subscribe Now
Williams News Logo
Grand Canyon News Logo
Trusted local news leader for Williams AZ and the Grand Canyon
Wed, June 30
Weather
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

Letter: I live off-grid and I still get to enjoy indoor plumbing and TV

Originally Published: June 29, 2021 12:34 p.m.

I have decided to write about “Off Grid” living.

Why? I have been amazed at how many people have no idea what off grid living is. I am asked or told that they would never use a porta-potty in the winter or that they would not live without a TV or computer. Yes, when you buy a piece of barren land you are overwhelmed. You ask yourself, “How do I get electricity and water?” How do I even get started?

I am now 72-years-old and have been disabled since my late 40s. I moved out here with a friend. Reality hit us very quickly. I was lucky to have met the right people who helped me immensely and I hope they know how we appreciative I am for them.

I have 16 solar panels, 16 batteries and a top notch inverter. I didn’t even know what an inverter was that long ago. It is very true that you learn as you go. I also have generators. Over the years inverters have improved so now you have to have a generator which is compatible to work with your invertor.

I have lived here now for 22 years and have loved it.

Oh, by the way, I have inside plumbing, toilets, a bath and a shower. I also have a TV, computer, microwave, coffee pot, washer and dryer. I own 36 acres but have two acres fenced around my house.

Mother Nature provides me with plenty of beauty and no street lights make the stars amazing. I do have my home for sale. Reluctantly, I have been told to move closer to my doctor, so I will. Everything is set up for the next owner. I just hope they will keep water out for the birds.

Rosalind (Roz) Mayne,

Williams resident

Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

More like this story

Meet the write-in candidates for Williams constable
Letter: Renaissance Park will be a worthwhile project
<center>Letters to the Editor</center>
<center>Letters to the Editor</center>
Letter: 4-H made memorable with help of behind the scenes volunteers
Contact Us
Submit Questions, Comments, or Story Ideas

Subscribe

* indicates required
Websites
Sports
Obituaries
Regional & State