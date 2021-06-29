OFFERS
Wed, June 30
July 1 is deadline to update credit card information for 2021 fall hunts

More than 178,323 applicants contend for 26,190 hunt permit tags in 2019. Game and Fish is streamlining the process with its new online application process. (Photo/AZGFD)

Originally Published: June 29, 2021 4:56 p.m.

PHOENIX, Ariz. – Hunters who applied for 2021 fall hunt permit-tags have until 11:59 p.m. (Arizona time) July 1 to update credit card or debit card account information.

The same deadline applies for purchasing PointGuard from Arizona Game and Fish Department. Point Guard ensures that if a successful applicant is unable to participate in a hunt for any reason, the accumulated bonus points that were expended to draw that hunt permit-tag will be reinstated. The cost is $5 for each species.

Applicants are encouraged to keep their credit card and debit card account information current. If payment is declined at the time of the draw, the application will not be drawn. The department no longer calls applicants to obtain payment on drawn applications where credit cards or debit cards have failed. Also, if a credit card or debit card has been used to pay for more than one application, the applicant is responsible for notifying their financial institution that multiple charges could be simultaneously processed from AZGFD.

No action is needed if the credit card or debit card used at the time of application is still in good standing. Otherwise, applicants who have been issued a new credit card or debit card, a new expiration date, or had a change to their card’s number should visit draw.azgfd.gov/. Scroll down the page, select “Update Credit Card” and follow the prompts. Note: It is important to update payment information for each species for which an online application has been submitted.

Meanwhile, applicants can purchase PointGuard through 11:59 p.m. (Arizona time) July 1, provided they have created a free AZGFD portal account. It’s quick and easy. Visit accounts.azgfd.com/Account/Register and complete the required fields. Draw results will be posted to portal accounts.

For more information, call the department at 602-942-3000.

