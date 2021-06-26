OFFERS
Sat, June 26
South Garland Prairie evacuation order lifted; Rafael Fire now at 53,664 acres

Residents of South Garland Prairie are allowed to return to their homes after an evacuation order was changed from GO to SET June 26. (Photo/Inciweb)

Originally Published: June 26, 2021 7:51 p.m.

PARKS, Ariz. – An evacuation order for South Garland Prairie has been lifted.

Coconino County Sheriff’s Office announced earlier this evening that the GO evacuation order was changed to SET. The Southwest Incident Management Team that is managing the Rafael Fire has determined that the status and condition of the fire at this time is no longer an imminent threat to the South Garland Prairie neighborhood and recommended allowing residents back into their homes.

The Rafael Fire grew to 53,664 acres as of June 26 and is 11 percent contained. There are 664 personnel assigned to the fire.

Residents returning to the South Garland Prairie have now returned to a SET status. The Incident Management Team and the Sheriff’s Office is reminding residents that the conditions and status of the fire could change at any time resulting the return of a GO-evacuation status. Fire personnel will closely monitor the situation and will communicate any change in status.

The Sheriff’s Office began the re-entry of the South Garland Prairie residents at 5 p.m. Evacuated residents are instructed to report in person to deputies staged at the roadblocks on Forest Service Road 141 either east or west of the evacuated area. Residents will be required to show identification verifying their address before they are allowed entry.

Only residents will be allowed back into the evacuated area.

Coconino County Sheriff’s Office will continue to patrol the area. All members of the public are reminded to be mindful and cautious of the increase in traffic in firefighting apparatus and closure of the forest in and around the fire area.

Full forest closures are in effect on the Kaibab National Forest, Coconino National Forest, and Prescott National Forest. Kaibab National Forest - Alerts & Notices (usda.gov). Coconino National Forest - Alerts & Notices (usda.gov)

Prescott National Forest - Alerts & Notices (usda.gov)

All State Land is under Stage 2 restrictions effective 8 a.m. on June 11. All Arizona State Trust lands will be closed effective Friday, June 25 at 8:00 a.m. Fire Restrictions and Closures Across Arizona | Department of Forestry and Fire Management (az.gov)

More information on evacuation status and fire activity is available at Inciweb.

