Arizona Highland Games and Gathering coming to Williams July 17-18
Celtic festival to feature games, drink, food, music and more
By Wendy Howell
Originally Published: June 26, 2021 7:54 p.m.
Most Read
- June 23 update: Heavy smoke for 34,949-acre Rafael Fire south of Parks
- Rafael Fire grows to 24,064 acres, communities remain on SET status
- Rafael Fire update: Areas south of I-40 and west of I-17 on 'SET' category for evacuations
- Evacuation "GO" order issued for areas of South Garland Prairie
- Update: Rafael Fire grows to 20,000 acres overnight; evacuation orders in place for Sycamore Canyon areas
- Prescott National Forest crews on scene of Wildcat Fire east of Chino Valley
- Kaibab National Forest closure: What's open and what's closed in Grand Canyon and Tusayan?
- Driver identified in collision with Show Low bicyclists
- Rafael Fire at 36,000 acres, advances into Sycamore Canyon
- Firefighters respond to several small fires near Paulden
- June 23 update: Heavy smoke for 34,949-acre Rafael Fire south of Parks
- Rafael Fire grows to 24,064 acres, communities remain on SET status
- Rafael Fire update: Areas south of I-40 and west of I-17 on 'SET' category for evacuations
- Evacuation "GO" order issued for areas of South Garland Prairie
- Update: Rafael Fire grows to 20,000 acres overnight; evacuation orders in place for Sycamore Canyon areas
- Wildfire closes Highway 180 to Grand Canyon
- Prescott National Forest crews on scene of Wildcat Fire east of Chino Valley
- Kaibab National Forest closure: What's open and what's closed in Grand Canyon and Tusayan?
- Accident on SR 64 north of Williams claims one
- Evacuations in place for large wildfire in Cornville
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: