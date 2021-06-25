Hungry grasshoppers spurred by US drought threaten rangeland
By Matthew Brown, Associated Press
Originally Published: June 25, 2021 9:43 a.m.
Most Read
- June 23 update: Heavy smoke for 34,949-acre Rafael Fire south of Parks
- Rafael Fire grows to 24,064 acres, communities remain on SET status
- Rafael Fire update: Areas south of I-40 and west of I-17 on 'SET' category for evacuations
- Update: Rafael Fire grows to 20,000 acres overnight; evacuation orders in place for Sycamore Canyon areas
- Prescott National Forest crews on scene of Wildcat Fire east of Chino Valley
- Firefighters respond to several small fires near Paulden
- Evacuation "GO" order issued for areas of South Garland Prairie
- Driver identified in collision with Show Low bicyclists
- Accident on SR 64 north of Williams claims one
- Rafael Fire grows to 10,000 acres; evacuation orders issued for Sycamore Canyon areas
- June 23 update: Heavy smoke for 34,949-acre Rafael Fire south of Parks
- Rafael Fire grows to 24,064 acres, communities remain on SET status
- Rafael Fire update: Areas south of I-40 and west of I-17 on 'SET' category for evacuations
- Update: Rafael Fire grows to 20,000 acres overnight; evacuation orders in place for Sycamore Canyon areas
- Proposed development could bring housing and theme park to 480-acre ranch property in Williams
- Wildfire closes Highway 180 to Grand Canyon
- Prescott National Forest crews on scene of Wildcat Fire east of Chino Valley
- Missing hiker found alive near Mt. Whitney in California
- Accident on SR 64 north of Williams claims one
- Evacuations in place for large wildfire in Cornville
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: