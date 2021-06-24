OFFERS
Thu, June 24
Evacuation "GO" order issued for areas of South Garland Prairie

Areas of South Garland Prairie are being evacuated because of the Rafael Fire. Areas in green are the areas being evacuated. (Photo/CCSO)

By Williams-Grand Canyon News
Originally Published: June 24, 2021 1:44 p.m.

PARKS, Ariz. - Several areas south of I-40 near Parks are being evacuated after receiving a "GO" order from Coconino County Sheriff's Office.

The community of South Garland Prairie has been upgraded to GO status, because of the Rafael Fire and Forest Service mitigation efforts.

This includes the residences off of Boy Scout Camp Road, Arbor Lane, Thomas Loop Road, Leisure Drive, Bluebird Meadow Road, Dog Haven Place, Tanner Ranch Road and other roads in that area. Residents should finish gathering necessary items and leave the area immediately.

Those in the impacted area are asked to:

  • Finish gathering necessary items and leave the area immediately,
  • Evacuate immediately to a shelter or with family/friends outside of the affected area,
  • Move to the shelter set up at Sinagua Middle School if necessary, 3950 E. Butler Ave, Flagstaff,
  • Anyone needing assistance in evacuating, contact the Coconino County Call Center at (928) 679-8647,
  • Follow instructions from emergency personnel. Stay on designated evacuation routes and avoid closed areas,
  • Monitor Coconino County social media and official news releases for additional information regarding the evacuation and re-entry,
  • If you are evacuating and need shelter for animals, please contact either:
  • Coconino Humane Association at (928) 526-1076 or High Country Humane at (928) 526-0742,
  • Practice public health recommendations when relocating.

Rafael Fire operations will be conducting a backburn of the area north of Sycamore Canyon. This is done so fire crews can remove fuel in this area to create a buffer zone between the active fire and homes in the area. This area is in extreme draught conditions and fire can be unpredictable.

Anyone needing assistance in evacuating, contact the Coconino County Emergency Operations Center at 928-679-8647.

Areas remaining in "Set"

Areas that remain in "SET" (pre-evacuation) status include Pine Aire, Maine Townsite and N. Garland Prairie.

“SET” status means knowing there is significant danger in the areas. Residents should consider voluntarily relocating to a shelter or with family/friends outside the affected area. Residents should avoid close contact with those who are sick and should practice public health recommendations when relocating. Grab an emergency go kit. Keep in mind unique needs for your family or special equipment for pets and livestock. Stay aware of the latest news and information from public safety and public health officials.

Areas downgraded

Several communities South of I-40 and West of I-17 have been downgraded from “SET” to “READY” status.

The neighborhoods and communities included in this change of status are Kachina Village, Forest Highlands, Pine Del, Mountain Del, Flagstaff Ranch (including Gore), Westwood Estates, and University Heights.

“READY” status means- Monitor fire activity in the area and have a basic plans in place for yourselves, important documents, medications, pets and livestock in the event that a “GO” message is received.

The decision to downgrade evacuation status was made with the Type 1 Fire Incident Management Team that is now managing the Rafael Fire. After considering several factors to include fire behavior, fuel types, natural barriers, estimated time of evacuation, and other factors it was determined that this area was no longer currently in imminent danger from the Rafael Fire.

More information

Updated evacuation status can be found at www.coconino.az.gov/2021firemap.

Updated fire information is available at www.coconino.az.gov/2021fireinfo and https://inciweb.nwcg.gov/incident/7567. Sign up for Emergency Notifications at www.coconino.az.gov/ready

Residents are encouraged to monitor CCSO and Coconino County social media and official news releases for additional information regarding the evacuation and re-entry.

