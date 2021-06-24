Evacuation "GO" order issued for areas of South Garland Prairie
PARKS, Ariz. - Several areas south of I-40 near Parks are being evacuated after receiving a "GO" order from Coconino County Sheriff's Office.
The community of South Garland Prairie has been upgraded to GO status, because of the Rafael Fire and Forest Service mitigation efforts.
This includes the residences off of Boy Scout Camp Road, Arbor Lane, Thomas Loop Road, Leisure Drive, Bluebird Meadow Road, Dog Haven Place, Tanner Ranch Road and other roads in that area. Residents should finish gathering necessary items and leave the area immediately.
Those in the impacted area are asked to:
- Finish gathering necessary items and leave the area immediately,
- Evacuate immediately to a shelter or with family/friends outside of the affected area,
- Move to the shelter set up at Sinagua Middle School if necessary, 3950 E. Butler Ave, Flagstaff,
- Anyone needing assistance in evacuating, contact the Coconino County Call Center at (928) 679-8647,
- Follow instructions from emergency personnel. Stay on designated evacuation routes and avoid closed areas,
- Monitor Coconino County social media and official news releases for additional information regarding the evacuation and re-entry,
- If you are evacuating and need shelter for animals, please contact either:
- Coconino Humane Association at (928) 526-1076 or High Country Humane at (928) 526-0742,
- Practice public health recommendations when relocating.
Rafael Fire operations will be conducting a backburn of the area north of Sycamore Canyon. This is done so fire crews can remove fuel in this area to create a buffer zone between the active fire and homes in the area. This area is in extreme draught conditions and fire can be unpredictable.
Anyone needing assistance in evacuating, contact the Coconino County Emergency Operations Center at 928-679-8647.
Areas remaining in "Set"
Areas that remain in "SET" (pre-evacuation) status include Pine Aire, Maine Townsite and N. Garland Prairie.
“SET” status means knowing there is significant danger in the areas. Residents should consider voluntarily relocating to a shelter or with family/friends outside the affected area. Residents should avoid close contact with those who are sick and should practice public health recommendations when relocating. Grab an emergency go kit. Keep in mind unique needs for your family or special equipment for pets and livestock. Stay aware of the latest news and information from public safety and public health officials.
Areas downgraded
Several communities South of I-40 and West of I-17 have been downgraded from “SET” to “READY” status.
The neighborhoods and communities included in this change of status are Kachina Village, Forest Highlands, Pine Del, Mountain Del, Flagstaff Ranch (including Gore), Westwood Estates, and University Heights.
“READY” status means- Monitor fire activity in the area and have a basic plans in place for yourselves, important documents, medications, pets and livestock in the event that a “GO” message is received.
The decision to downgrade evacuation status was made with the Type 1 Fire Incident Management Team that is now managing the Rafael Fire. After considering several factors to include fire behavior, fuel types, natural barriers, estimated time of evacuation, and other factors it was determined that this area was no longer currently in imminent danger from the Rafael Fire.
More information
Updated evacuation status can be found at www.coconino.az.gov/2021firemap.
Updated fire information is available at www.coconino.az.gov/2021fireinfo and https://inciweb.nwcg.gov/incident/7567. Sign up for Emergency Notifications at www.coconino.az.gov/ready
Residents are encouraged to monitor CCSO and Coconino County social media and official news releases for additional information regarding the evacuation and re-entry.
- Rafael Fire grows to 24,064 acres, communities remain on SET status
- Rafael Fire update: Areas south of I-40 and west of I-17 on 'SET' category for evacuations
- June 23 update: Heavy smoke for 34,949-acre Rafael Fire south of Parks
- Update: Rafael Fire grows to 20,000 acres overnight; evacuation orders in place for Sycamore Canyon areas
- Prescott National Forest crews on scene of Wildcat Fire east of Chino Valley
- Firefighters respond to several small fires near Paulden
- Driver identified in collision with Show Low bicyclists
- Rafael Fire grows to 10,000 acres; evacuation orders issued for Sycamore Canyon areas
- Accident on SR 64 north of Williams claims one
- Wildfire closes Highway 180 to Grand Canyon
- Rafael Fire grows to 24,064 acres, communities remain on SET status
- Rafael Fire update: Areas south of I-40 and west of I-17 on 'SET' category for evacuations
- June 23 update: Heavy smoke for 34,949-acre Rafael Fire south of Parks
- Proposed development could bring housing and theme park to 480-acre ranch property in Williams
- Update: Rafael Fire grows to 20,000 acres overnight; evacuation orders in place for Sycamore Canyon areas
- Wildfire closes Highway 180 to Grand Canyon
- Missing hiker found alive near Mt. Whitney in California
- Prescott National Forest crews on scene of Wildcat Fire east of Chino Valley
- Evacuations in place for large wildfire in Cornville
- Accident on SR 64 north of Williams claims one
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: