Williams Fourth of July firework show cancelled

WILLIAMS, Ariz. — After considering the current wildfire situation and reviewing the extended forecast, Williams Mayor John Moore has cancelled the annual Fourth of July firework show.

All other events for the holiday will proceed as scheduled.

“I felt like this was necessary because the resources needed are scattered across the state,” Moore said. “This was the best decision due to the situation we are currently in.”

Moore consulted with Williams Fire officials while making the decision as well as Sherwood Forest Fire Chief John Moede, who was the incident commander for the show.



“As a group we tried to get him to hold off until June 27,” Moede said. “We’ve had multiple discussions about this with the operation boiling down to whether or not we had enough people and what the weather was going to be like.”

Williams Fire Chief Ian James had decided earlier in the week to wait until Sunday, June 27 to make a decision about cancelling the show based on moisture received during week.

“We will no longer be waiting until Sunday to see if there is adequate precipitation to move forward as we had previously discussed,” James said.

All other Fourth of July events will proceed as scheduled, including a parade, ice cream social and community prayer. A Hee Haw Show and craft sale take place July 3.