OFFERS
Smart Source Coupons 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Free Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries
COMMUNITY
About Us Chamber Events Discovery Map Event Calendar Grand Canyon Tour Guide Williams Business Alliance Williams Tour Guide
e-Edition
WILLIAMS LOCAL NEWS
GRANDN CANYON LOCAL NEWS
REGIONAL & STATE
SPORTS
OUT OF THE PAST
OPINION
FEATURES
MILESTONES
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
About Us Chamber Events Discovery Map 928 Media Lab Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Event Calendar Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Purchase a Photo Smart Source Coupons General Submissions Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Williams Business Alliance

Subscribe Now
Williams News Logo
Grand Canyon News Logo
Trusted local news leader for Williams AZ and the Grand Canyon
Thu, June 24
Weather
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

Williams Fourth of July firework show cancelled

The Williams Fourth of July fireworks show has been cancelled. (Stock photo)

The Williams Fourth of July fireworks show has been cancelled. (Stock photo)

By Williams-Grand Canyon News
Originally Published: June 23, 2021 6:15 p.m.

WILLIAMS, Ariz. — After considering the current wildfire situation and reviewing the extended forecast, Williams Mayor John Moore has cancelled the annual Fourth of July firework show.

All other events for the holiday will proceed as scheduled.

“I felt like this was necessary because the resources needed are scattered across the state,” Moore said. “This was the best decision due to the situation we are currently in.”

Moore consulted with Williams Fire officials while making the decision as well as Sherwood Forest Fire Chief John Moede, who was the incident commander for the show.

“As a group we tried to get him to hold off until June 27,” Moede said. “We’ve had multiple discussions about this with the operation boiling down to whether or not we had enough people and what the weather was going to be like.”

Williams Fire Chief Ian James had decided earlier in the week to wait until Sunday, June 27 to make a decision about cancelling the show based on moisture received during week.

“We will no longer be waiting until Sunday to see if there is adequate precipitation to move forward as we had previously discussed,” James said.

All other Fourth of July events will proceed as scheduled, including a parade, ice cream social and community prayer. A Hee Haw Show and craft sale take place July 3.

Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

More like this story

Fourth of July events get green light despite fire restrictions
Fourth of July fireworks show dependent on precipitation
Fireworks to return for July 4th celebration
Chino Valley cancels Fourth of July event due to fire restrictions
City halts firework show; festivities and parade still on for Fourth of July
Contact Us
Submit Questions, Comments, or Story Ideas

Subscribe

* indicates required
Websites
Sports
Obituaries
Regional & State