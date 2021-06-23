Illinois man dies while hiking South Kaibab Trail
GRAND CANYON, Ariz. – William Smith, 60, of Oswego, Illinois, was completing a day hike to Ooh Ahh Point, approximately one mile down the South Kaibab Trail, when he collapsed June 22.
At approximately 1:20 p.m., the Grand Canyon Regional Communications Center received a call reporting CPR in progress approximately a half mile below the South Kaibab Trailhead.
Bystanders initiated CPR and National Park Service (NPS) EMS personnel responded and assisted with resuscitation efforts. All attempts to resuscitate the victim were unsuccessful.
Smith was hiking out of the canyon when the incident occurred.
An investigation is being conducted by the NPS in coordination with the Coconino County Medical Examiner.
Park rangers at Grand Canyon National Park advise hikers to postpone challenging hikes or trying new activities while first responders continue to concentrate on other incidents. Before heading down trail, hikers are strongly encouraged to read the Hiking Tips page and check the Backcountry Updates and Closures page for current information on inner canyon conditions.
Information provided by Grand Canyon National Park
