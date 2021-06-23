OFFERS
Smart Source Coupons 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Free Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries
COMMUNITY
About Us Chamber Events Discovery Map Event Calendar Grand Canyon Tour Guide Williams Business Alliance Williams Tour Guide
e-Edition
WILLIAMS LOCAL NEWS
GRANDN CANYON LOCAL NEWS
REGIONAL & STATE
SPORTS
OUT OF THE PAST
OPINION
FEATURES
MILESTONES
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
About Us Chamber Events Discovery Map 928 Media Lab Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Event Calendar Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Purchase a Photo Smart Source Coupons General Submissions Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Williams Business Alliance

Subscribe Now
Grand Canyon News Logo
Trusted local news leader for Williams AZ and the Grand Canyon
Wed, June 23
Weather
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

Illinois man dies while hiking South Kaibab Trail

The upper series of switchbacks on the South Kaibab Trail, known as "The Chimney." (NPS Photo/M. Quinn)

The upper series of switchbacks on the South Kaibab Trail, known as "The Chimney." (NPS Photo/M. Quinn)

Originally Published: June 23, 2021 10:46 a.m.

GRAND CANYON, Ariz. – William Smith, 60, of Oswego, Illinois, was completing a day hike to Ooh Ahh Point, approximately one mile down the South Kaibab Trail, when he collapsed June 22.

At approximately 1:20 p.m., the Grand Canyon Regional Communications Center received a call reporting CPR in progress approximately a half mile below the South Kaibab Trailhead.

Bystanders initiated CPR and National Park Service (NPS) EMS personnel responded and assisted with resuscitation efforts. All attempts to resuscitate the victim were unsuccessful.

Smith was hiking out of the canyon when the incident occurred.

An investigation is being conducted by the NPS in coordination with the Coconino County Medical Examiner.

Park rangers at Grand Canyon National Park advise hikers to postpone challenging hikes or trying new activities while first responders continue to concentrate on other incidents. Before heading down trail, hikers are strongly encouraged to read the Hiking Tips page and check the Backcountry Updates and Closures page for current information on inner canyon conditions.

Information provided by Grand Canyon National Park

Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

More like this story

Officials identify hiker who died on North Kaibab Trail
Hiker dies on South Kaibab Trail as temps soar to 114 degrees
French Hiker dies on North Kaibab Trail
French hiker dies on North Kaibab Trail
Ohio hiker dies on Bright Angel Trail
Contact Us
Submit Questions, Comments, or Story Ideas

Subscribe

* indicates required
Websites
Sports
Obituaries
Regional & State