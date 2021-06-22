OFFERS
Smart Source Coupons 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Free Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries
COMMUNITY
About Us Chamber Events Discovery Map Event Calendar Grand Canyon Tour Guide Williams Business Alliance Williams Tour Guide
e-Edition
WILLIAMS LOCAL NEWS
GRANDN CANYON LOCAL NEWS
REGIONAL & STATE
SPORTS
OUT OF THE PAST
OPINION
FEATURES
MILESTONES
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
About Us Chamber Events Discovery Map 928 Media Lab Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Event Calendar Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Purchase a Photo Smart Source Coupons General Submissions Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Williams Business Alliance

Subscribe Now
Grand Canyon News Logo
Trusted local news leader for Williams AZ and the Grand Canyon
Wed, June 23
Weather
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

NPS prohibits scattering of ashes in Grand Canyon out of respect to tribes

Desert View Watchtower is located in Grand Canyon National Park near the eastern gate which borders the Navajo Nation. (Photo/Adobe Stock)

Desert View Watchtower is located in Grand Canyon National Park near the eastern gate which borders the Navajo Nation. (Photo/Adobe Stock)

By Lo Frisby, Williams-Grand Canyon News
Originally Published: June 22, 2021 10:56 a.m.

To view this content you must be logged in as a subscriber.
Already have a digital account? Log in here
4 WEEKS
$2

UNLIMITED

DIGITAL ACCESS

4 WEEKS

1 YEAR
$20

UNLIMITED

DIGITAL ACCESS

FOR 12 MONTHS

Plans include full website access, e-Edition and exclusive online extras.
Print and Digital combo plans also available.
ALREADY A PRINT SUBSCRIBER?
Williams subscribe logo
Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

More like this story

Grand Canyon National Park launches virtual cultural demonstrator video series
$500,000 grant for Tribal Heritage Project to be used at Grand Canyon's Desert View
Dark Skies storytelling by Charley Bulletts to take place at Grand Canyon Feb. 26
Cultural demonstrations to continue at Desert View Watchtower
Grand Canyon rededicates Desert View Watchtower
Contact Us
Submit Questions, Comments, or Story Ideas

Subscribe

* indicates required
Websites
Sports
Obituaries
Regional & State