Wed, June 23
Fourth of July fireworks show dependent on precipitation

Williams Fire Department is hopeful conditions will be favorable for the return of fireworks to Williams this Fourth of July. (Stock Photo)

Williams Fire Department is hopeful conditions will be favorable for the return of fireworks to Williams this Fourth of July. (Stock Photo)

By Loretta McKenney
Originally Published: June 22, 2021 noon

WILLIAMS, Ariz. — As wildfires burn across northern Arizona, Williams Volunteer Fire Department is deciding whether or not to host its annual Fourth of July firework display.

“We’re going to make a decision on Sunday,” said Williams Fire Chief Ian James.

James said the final decision will be determined based on moisture received this week.

“The only reason we’re waiting until Sunday is because there is a chance of rain this week,” he said.

According to James, the U.S. Forest Service continues to support the firework display, however, that could change based on the amount of personnel they have available.

“With the current fire situations, a lot of the resources that were going to help us on the Fourth of July are otherwise committed,” James said. “The only way we can do it is if we get a decent amount of rain.”

Williams Fire coordinates mutual-aid efforts for the annual show with Williams Police Department, city of Williams Public Works, U.S. Forest Services, Coconino County Sheriff’s Office and Ash Fork, Sherwood Forest, Junipine and Kaibab Estates West Fire Departments and back-up from High Country Fire, among others.

All other Fourth of July events will proceed as scheduled, including a parade, ice cream social and community prayer. A Hee Haw Show and craft sale take place July 3.

The city of Williams fireworks display is set to begin just after dark, around 9 p.m. The event is coordinated by the Williams Fire Department and the city of Williams. The show should be visible from most locations in Williams.

Visit www.williamsnews.com for updates and information.

