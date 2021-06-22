From the desk of the librarian: week of June 23

The Williams Public Library is hosting its series of summer events on the following dates:

Animals Slime

Jun 24 from 11 a.m. – noon

Learn about animals, make cool transparent slime, and take home some goodies. Ages 7 to 16.

Crafternoon: Animal Rock Painting

June 29 from 4 – 6 p.m.

Show up anytime between 4 and 6 for an all-ages crafting afternoon. All supplies and instruction will be provided.

Owl Pellet Dissection

July 15 from 11 a.m – noon

Dissect a real owl pellet to find out what creatures the owl has eaten and learn about their place in the food chain. Ages 7 to 14.

Books & Boots Hiking Book Club

July 28 from 9 – 11 a.m.

Gifts of the Crow. Meet at Kaibab Lake's Campground’s Amphitheater to do a short hike and then discuss the book. Bring a hat, water, sunscreen, and good walking shoes.

Knitting Club

Tuesdays 5 – 7 p.m.

All knitting & crochet skill levels welcome. Bring your own yarn and needles or hooks.

Computer Tutoring

Wednesday mornings

Sign up for a 50-minute, one-on-one tutoring session with the library staff. Call (928) 635-2263 to register for a session at 9, 10, 11 or 12 p.m.

Williams Writers Workshop

Wednesday 4:00 – 5:00

A group for writers to help each other grow through critique, feedback, and camaraderie.

Storytime @ Home / Take & Make Kits

1st and 3rd week of each month

Pick up a craft or STEM activity to do at home.