Community calendar: week of June 23

Lions Club birthday calendars now available

For more than 100 years the Lions Clubs International has been serving the people of the world. This year Williams Lions Club has produced the 54th issue of the Williams Lions Club community birthday calendar. This latest edition of a Williams tradition is now available. Contact any Lions Club member or calendar chair Denis Kirkley at (928) 814-2166 to get yours. Calendars will also be available from Lion Patty Williams at Williams Wear inside Buck’s Place at 117 W. Route 66. The cost is $10 each.

Grand Opry returns July 3

Habitat for Humanity's Grand Opry is returning July 3 from 12:30 - 4p.m. at Williams Community Stage 200 W. Route 66. The event will feature a live band, Grand Canyon Brewery beer tent, food, carnival games, a live auction and cake walk. For more information contact Kerry-Lynn Moede at JDMoede@aol.com.

Rotary meetings

Rotarians and prospective Rotarians are invited to attend Rotary meetings and lunch the last Wednesday of each month at noon at Miss Kitty’s Steakhouse., 643 E. Route 66.

Sherwood Forest Estates community yard sale June 26

Sherwood Forest Estates is hosting a community yard sale June 26 from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. The sale is open to the public and will include a barbeque, chips and beverages at the Sherwood Forest Firehouse from 11a.m.-2 p.m.for donations. More information is available from Kathie Krushinsky at (405) 919-4363 or Cathy Cook at (602) 320-2464.

Summer Rec returns June 7- July 23

Summer Rec, hosted by the city of Williams, will run its normal seven weeks, June 7- July 23. Registration will begin the first week of May for children ages 6-13. Register at (928) 635-1496.

Valle Community Food Distribution

Do you need food and live in the Valle area? A free mobile, community food distribution will take place the second Thursday of every month from 10 a.m.-noon at the ADOT cinder pile located on State Route 64 at milepost 212 on the west side. More information is available from Saint Mary's Food Bank at (928) 323-5923.

Veterans Sake

Veterans and their families are invited to attend meetings to discuss veteran issues and hear guest speakers. Veterans Sake meets every other Wednesday at 9 a.m. at the Parks in the Pines General Store. Free coffee and pastries are provided. More information is available from Monty at Veteran's Sake at (855) 483-8725.

Alcoholics Anonymous

Alcoholics Anonymous meets Monday, Wednesday, Friday and Saturday from 7:30 -8:30 p.m. at St. John's Episcopal-Lutheran Church's Walker Hall, 202 W. Grant Avenue.

To add your events to the calendar, send an email to editorial@williamsnews.com