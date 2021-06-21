Rafael Fire update: Areas south of I-40 and west of I-17 on 'SET' category for evacuations

Update:

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. - Increased activity on the Rafael Fire has placed all areas south of 1-40, west of I-17, including University Heights, Kachina Village, Forest Highlands, Pine Dell and Woody Mountain Road in SET status.



Residents in these areas should begin preparing for possible GO orders to evacuate.

The public is advised that conditions are changing rapidly and vendors at Whitehorse and Dogtown Lakes are warning visitors to be vigilant.

Coconino County Emergency Management (CCEM) has activated an Emergency Operations Center in response to the Rafael Fire. A call center has also been set up to answer questions. Residents may call (928) 679.8647 or email rafaelfire@coconino.az.gov

Original story:

Residents in South Garland Prairie and Pine Aire subdivisions have been placed in the SET category, as of noon June 21, for possible evacuation because of the Rafael Fire.

The fire has burning in the Sycamore Canyon area south of I-40 and east of Williams.

The fire has burned 20,000 acres, up from 10,000 acres reported the night of June 20.

The Arizona Emergency Information Network outlines the three steps for evacuations as follows:

READY – Prepare Now

Be aware of the hazards that can threaten your community.

Take steps now to prepare for seasonal threats.

Register with your county/tribal emergency notification system.

Connect with your local emergency management office, sheriff's office and public health department on social media.

Make a family evacuation and communication plan that includes family phone numbers, out-of-town contacts and family meeting locations. Keep in mind physical distancing recommendations, wearing face coverings or other public health recommendations.

Build an emergency go kit with enough food, water and necessary supplies for at least 72 hours. Include supplies to help keep you and your family healthy, such as face coverings, hand sanitizer and sanitizing wipes. Start with the five P’s; people and pet supplies, prescriptions, papers, personal needs and priceless items.

Check with your neighbors, family, friends and elders through video chats or phone calls to ensure they are READY.

Keep up to date on local news, weather watches, weather warnings and public health recommendations

SET – Be Alert

Know there is significant danger in your area.

Residents should consider voluntarily relocating to a shelter or with family/friends outside the affected area. Residents should avoid close contact with those who are sick and should practice public health recommendations when relocating.

Grab your emergency go kit.

Keep in mind unique needs for your family or special equipment for pets and livestock.

Stay aware of the latest news and information from public safety and public health officials.

This might be the only notice you receive. Emergency services cannot guarantee they will be able to notify everyone if conditions rapidly deteriorate. Be SET to GO.

GO! – Evacuate

Danger in your area is imminent and life threatening.

Residents should evacuate immediately to a shelter or with family/friends outside of the affected area. Residents should avoid close contact with those who are sick and should practice public health recommendations when relocating.

If you choose to ignore this advisement, you must understand emergency services may not be able to assist you further.

Follow instructions from emergency personnel, stay on designated evacuation routes and avoid closed areas.

The AEIN recommends focusing on the 5 P’s of Evacuation:

People and Pets and other animals/livestock and supplies.

Prescriptions with dosages, medicines, medical equipment, vision and hearing aids, batteries and power cords, face coverings, hand sanitizer and sanitizing wipes.

Papers including important documents (hard copies and/or electronic copies saved on external hard drives or thumb drives), insurance papers, contacts.

Personal Needs including clothing, water, baby supplies, food, cash, credit cards, first aid kits, phones, and chargers. Items for people with access and/or functional needs, such as older adults and children.

Priceless items including photos, irreplaceable mementos and other valuables.

More information is available at Inciweb.

Follow the Williams News for updates