Evacuation order issued for Strawberry and Pine due to wildfire
Originally Published: June 18, 2021 5:46 p.m.
Most Read
- Evacuations in place for large wildfire in Cornville
- Accident on SR 64 north of Williams claims one
- Firefighters respond to several small fires near Paulden
- Pulling out of the station: Max and Thelma Biegert are remembered for reviving Grand Canyon Railway
- Wildfire closes Highway 180 to Grand Canyon
- Evacuation order issued for Strawberry and Pine due to wildfire
- Prescott National Forest crews on scene of Wildcat Fire east of Chino Valley
- Feral horses found dead in Grand Canyon National Park
- Grand Canyon Railway train operations affected by engine fire
- Colorado man dies at Hance Rapid on Colorado River during multi-day rafting trip
- Proposed development could bring housing and theme park to 480-acre ranch property in Williams
- Missing hiker found alive near Mt. Whitney in California
- Wildfire closes Highway 180 to Grand Canyon
- Man arrested in road rage incident on SR 64 north of Williams
- Feral horses found dead in Grand Canyon National Park
- Evacuations in place for large wildfire in Cornville
- Accident on SR 64 north of Williams claims one
- Firefighters respond to several small fires near Paulden
- Obituary: Pamela York Fain
- Coconino County, Flagstaff dropping COVID-19 mask mandates
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: