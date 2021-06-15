Williams Little League announces 11 & 12 softball All-Star team

The Williams Little League announced the 11 and 12 year-old All Star team June 7. Players include: Harley Green, Faith Jensen, Eva Flores, Danika Howe, Laynie Johnson, Crystal Nixon, Kenzie Orozco, Arlette Sotelo-Ayala, Andrea Vazquez, Aura Mendez, Gracie Staples and Daizy Vazquez.