OFFERS
Smart Source Coupons 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Free Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries
COMMUNITY
About Us Chamber Events Discovery Map Event Calendar Grand Canyon Tour Guide Williams Business Alliance Williams Tour Guide
e-Edition
WILLIAMS LOCAL NEWS
GRANDN CANYON LOCAL NEWS
REGIONAL & STATE
SPORTS
OUT OF THE PAST
OPINION
FEATURES
MILESTONES
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
About Us Chamber Events Discovery Map 928 Media Lab Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Event Calendar Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Purchase a Photo Smart Source Coupons General Submissions Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Williams Business Alliance

Subscribe Now
Williams News Logo
Grand Canyon News Logo
Trusted local news leader for Williams AZ and the Grand Canyon
Thu, June 17
Weather
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

Plan for lane restrictions on I-40 in Flagstaff through July
Drivers should expect delays, use caution and allow extra travel time

ADOT has already started projects to replace the Interstate 40 bridges over Business 40 which connects to Historic Route 66 in west Flagstaff. (photo/ADOT)

ADOT has already started projects to replace the Interstate 40 bridges over Business 40 which connects to Historic Route 66 in west Flagstaff. (photo/ADOT)

Originally Published: June 15, 2021 3:31 p.m.

The Arizona Department of Transportation advises drivers who travel Interstate 40 in Flagstaff to continue planning for ongoing lane restrictions from the junction with I-17 to Country Club Drive through the end of July.

The following overnight restrictions will occur from June 15-18:

• Eastbound I-40 will be narrowed to one lane in work areas between Lone Tree Road (milepost 196) and Country Club Drive (milepost 201).

• The speed limit will be reduced to 45 mph.

• A 16-foot vehicle-width restriction will be in place.

Information on travel restrictions later in June and July will be released to the public once the scheduled work and traffic-control plans are finalized.

The pavement preservation work is part of the on-going project to improve the roadway and traffic interchanges along a 10-mile stretch of I-40 between Interstate 17 and Walnut Canyon Road.

Since 2016, ADOT has replaced about 90 miles of pavement and repaired, upgraded or replaced 35 bridges along I-40.

For more information, visit the project webpage: azdot.gov/I40WalnutCanyonRd

ADOT advises drivers to slow down and use caution around personnel and equipment while pavement repairs are underway.

Schedules are subject to change based on weather and other unforeseen factors. For more information, please call the ADOT Bilingual Project Information Line at 855.712.8530 or go to azdot.gov/contact and select Projects from the drop-down menu. For real-time highway conditions statewide, visit ADOT's Traveler Information Site at www.az511.gov, follow ADOT on Twitter (@ArizonaDOT) or call 511, except while driving.

Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

More like this story

Traffic shift on I-40 west of Williams begins
I-40 repaving project underway between Flagstaff and Williams
Westbound lane restrictions on I-40 near Seligman through mid-July
I-40 lane restrictions west of Williams March 21-24
I-40 narrowed to one lane for bridge work near Ash Fork
Contact Us
Submit Questions, Comments, or Story Ideas

Subscribe

* indicates required
Websites
Sports
Obituaries
Regional & State