Plan for lane restrictions on I-40 in Flagstaff through July

The Arizona Department of Transportation advises drivers who travel Interstate 40 in Flagstaff to continue planning for ongoing lane restrictions from the junction with I-17 to Country Club Drive through the end of July.

The following overnight restrictions will occur from June 15-18:

• Eastbound I-40 will be narrowed to one lane in work areas between Lone Tree Road (milepost 196) and Country Club Drive (milepost 201).

• The speed limit will be reduced to 45 mph.

• A 16-foot vehicle-width restriction will be in place.

Information on travel restrictions later in June and July will be released to the public once the scheduled work and traffic-control plans are finalized.

The pavement preservation work is part of the on-going project to improve the roadway and traffic interchanges along a 10-mile stretch of I-40 between Interstate 17 and Walnut Canyon Road.

Since 2016, ADOT has replaced about 90 miles of pavement and repaired, upgraded or replaced 35 bridges along I-40.

For more information, visit the project webpage: azdot.gov/I40WalnutCanyonRd

ADOT advises drivers to slow down and use caution around personnel and equipment while pavement repairs are underway.

Schedules are subject to change based on weather and other unforeseen factors. For more information, please call the ADOT Bilingual Project Information Line at 855.712.8530 or go to azdot.gov/contact and select Projects from the drop-down menu. For real-time highway conditions statewide, visit ADOT's Traveler Information Site at www.az511.gov, follow ADOT on Twitter (@ArizonaDOT) or call 511, except while driving.