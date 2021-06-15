OFFERS
Smart Source Coupons 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Free Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries
COMMUNITY
About Us Chamber Events Discovery Map Event Calendar Grand Canyon Tour Guide Williams Business Alliance Williams Tour Guide
e-Edition
WILLIAMS LOCAL NEWS
GRANDN CANYON LOCAL NEWS
REGIONAL & STATE
SPORTS
OUT OF THE PAST
OPINION
FEATURES
MILESTONES
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
About Us Chamber Events Discovery Map 928 Media Lab Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Event Calendar Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Purchase a Photo Smart Source Coupons General Submissions Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Williams Business Alliance

Subscribe Now
Williams News Logo
Grand Canyon News Logo
Trusted local news leader for Williams AZ and the Grand Canyon
Thu, June 17
Weather
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

Historic Route 66 Car Show dazzles

Vintage cars and trucks line the streets of downtown Williams for the 6th annual Historic Route 66 Car Show June 11-12. (Loretta McKenney/WGCN)

Vintage cars and trucks line the streets of downtown Williams for the 6th annual Historic Route 66 Car Show June 11-12. (Loretta McKenney/WGCN)

Originally Published: June 15, 2021 3:34 p.m.

The 6th annual Historic Route 66 Car Show in Williams June 11-12 had a total of 500 entries, up from approximately 365 entries in 2020.

The event is put on by American Legion Cordova Post 13 and attracts car enthusiasts from around the country.

Photo Gallery

Williams Historic Route 66 Car Show 2021
Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

More like this story

Historic Route 66 Car Show scheduled for June 12-13
Historic Route 66 Car Show to return to Williams in June
Historical Route 66 Car Show rumbles into Williams (photo gallery)
Historic Route 66 Car Show rolls into town this weekend
Cruisin' the streets: Historic Route 66 Car Show rolls into Williams
Contact Us
Submit Questions, Comments, or Story Ideas

Subscribe

* indicates required
Websites
Sports
Obituaries
Regional & State