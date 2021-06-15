Historic Route 66 Car Show dazzles
Originally Published: June 15, 2021 3:34 p.m.
The 6th annual Historic Route 66 Car Show in Williams June 11-12 had a total of 500 entries, up from approximately 365 entries in 2020.
The event is put on by American Legion Cordova Post 13 and attracts car enthusiasts from around the country.
Photo Gallery
Williams Historic Route 66 Car Show 2021
Most Read
- Evacuations in place for large wildfire in Cornville
- Wildfire closes Highway 180 to Grand Canyon
- On the market: Owners looking to sell Historic Yellow House
- Slate Fire grows to 2,080 acres, Highway 180 remains closed
- Mystery balloon determined to be from NASA
- Wild ride: Coaster and tubing park proposal comes before Williams P & Z
- Wildfires burn 45,000 acres across Arizona
- Feral horses found dead in Grand Canyon National Park
- Obituary: Pamela York Fain
- Windy conditions push Slate Fire on Highway 180 to 5,000 acres
- Proposed development could bring housing and theme park to 480-acre ranch property in Williams
- Missing hiker found alive near Mt. Whitney in California
- Wildfire closes Highway 180 to Grand Canyon
- Man arrested in road rage incident on SR 64 north of Williams
- Feral horses found dead in Grand Canyon National Park
- 27-year-old woman’s body identified after being found by camper near Sunset Crater National Monument
- Evacuations in place for large wildfire in Cornville
- Coconino County, Flagstaff dropping COVID-19 mask mandates
- Obituary: Pamela York Fain
- Wild ride: Coaster and tubing park proposal comes before Williams P & Z
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: