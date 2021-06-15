Ash Fork Rock Hounds win Little League softball Tournament of Champions

The Ash Fork Rock Hounds won the Williams Little League Tournament of Champions June 5. Players include: Monzerrat De La Torre, Taylor Diaz, Eva Flores, Kayleigh Flynn-Burke, Isabella Garcia, Kristin Johnson, Paige Kessle, Aura Mendez, Crystal Nixon, Haileigh Solberg, Arlette Sotelo-Ayala, Gracie Staples and Andrea Vazquez. The team was coached by Lauren Hume and Erika Acosta-Zamudio.