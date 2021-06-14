Missing person search initiated on South Rim of Grand Canyon
GRAND CANYON, Ariz. — The search is on for a missing Texas man at Grand Canyon National Park.
Charles Lyon, 49, of Tyler, Texas, was last seen at the Best Western Hotel in Tusayan, Arizona June 10.
According to NPS, Lyon abandoned his vehicle at the South Rim along Desert View Drive near Lipan Point on or around June 11 and is believed to be traveling alone.
He is described as a white male, 6-feet, 3-inches in height, 177 pounds, with brown eyes and brown hair.
Grand Canyon rangers are asking anyone who may have seen or talked to Lyon to please call or text the NPS Investigative Services Branch (ISB) Tip Line at 888-653-0009; or online at www.nps.gov/ISB by clicking “Submit a Tip” or by email at nps_isb@nps.gov.
Information provided by GCNP
