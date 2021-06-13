Evacuations in place for large wildfire in Cornville

CORNVILLE, Ariz. - Fire agencies are currently working a large wildfire in the Cornville area.

According to the AZ State Forestry, the wildfire was reported at about noon in the Page Springs area near the Panorama community and has grown to over 1,000 acres.

All residents to the east of Page Springs Road near the Panorama community have been given a “Go” message to evacuate.

Winds are pushing the fire to the west and is actively burning in grass, brush and pinon-juniper approximately two miles east of Cornville.

The evacuation center for the fire at the Mingus Union High School gymnasium, 1801 E. Fir St., Cottonwood.

In addition to ground crews, there is also air support in an attempt to contain the blaze.

The Verde Independent will provide more information as it becomes available.