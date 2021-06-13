OFFERS
Smart Source Coupons 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Free Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries
COMMUNITY
About Us Chamber Events Discovery Map Event Calendar Grand Canyon Tour Guide Williams Business Alliance Williams Tour Guide
e-Edition
WILLIAMS LOCAL NEWS
GRANDN CANYON LOCAL NEWS
REGIONAL & STATE
SPORTS
OUT OF THE PAST
OPINION
FEATURES
MILESTONES
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
About Us Chamber Events Discovery Map 928 Media Lab Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Event Calendar Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Purchase a Photo Smart Source Coupons General Submissions Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Williams Business Alliance

Subscribe Now
Williams News Logo
Grand Canyon News Logo
Trusted local news leader for Williams AZ and the Grand Canyon
Tue, June 15
Weather
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

Evacuations in place for large wildfire in Cornville

Fire agencies are currently working a large wildfire in the Cornville area. The fire is about a mile north side of Cornville Road. VVN/Vyto Starinskas

Fire agencies are currently working a large wildfire in the Cornville area. The fire is about a mile north side of Cornville Road. VVN/Vyto Starinskas

By Williams-Grand Canyon News
Originally Published: June 13, 2021 8:26 p.m.

CORNVILLE, Ariz. - Fire agencies are currently working a large wildfire in the Cornville area.

According to the AZ State Forestry, the wildfire was reported at about noon in the Page Springs area near the Panorama community and has grown to over 1,000 acres.

All residents to the east of Page Springs Road near the Panorama community have been given a “Go” message to evacuate.

Winds are pushing the fire to the west and is actively burning in grass, brush and pinon-juniper approximately two miles east of Cornville.

The evacuation center for the fire at the Mingus Union High School gymnasium, 1801 E. Fir St., Cottonwood.

In addition to ground crews, there is also air support in an attempt to contain the blaze.

The Verde Independent will provide more information as it becomes available.

photo

Residents take to their roofs to guard their homes off Cornville Road. Vvn/vyto Starinskas

Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

More like this story

250 homes east of metro Phoenix evacuated due to wildfire
Massive wildfires burn around Arizona, force evacuations
Firefighters gain ground on 800-acre Mangum Fire on Kaibab Plateau
Wildfires burn 45,000 acres across Arizona
Wildfire prompts evacuation of foothills near Tucson
Contact Us
Submit Questions, Comments, or Story Ideas

Subscribe

* indicates required
Websites
Sports
Obituaries
Regional & State