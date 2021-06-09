Slate Fire grows to 2,080 acres, Highway 180 remains closed

Related video Slate Fire

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. — The Coconino National Forest is still working to contain the Slate Fire, which is located along Highway 180 and has grown to 2,000 acres.

The fire originated on June 7 approximately 23 miles northwest of Flagstaff on the west side of U.S. Highway 180, adjacent to the Kaibab National Forest. It is currently moving in a northeast direction.

Portions of Highway 180 from Cedar Ranch to Kendrick Park will remain closed for the foreseeable future while crews work to contain the fire.

About 150 personnel are currently assigned to the fire, including four Hotshot crews, one hand crew, eight engines, two water tenders, two dozers, one helicopter and miscellaneous overhead.

Crews plan to spend June 9 working to secure Cedar Ranch using indirect suppression strategies.

Motorists should avoid Highway 180 north of Kendrick Park, and visitors to the Grand Canyon National Park should use Highway 64 from Williams in order to access the entrance to the Park.

No structures are threatened at this time. Recreation sites in the area are closed, including the Red Mountain and Slate Mountain trailheads, Kendrick Cabin and a portion of the Arizona Trail from Kelly Tank (mile 603.3) and Cedar Ranch (mile 616.2).

The fire was called in by a Coconino County Sheriff's Officer at 3 a.m., and the cause is still under investigation.

Details about the Slate Fire will be posted on InciWeb, as well as Facebook and Twitter.

SLATE FIRE OVERVIEW:

Discovery date: June 7, 2021.

Cause: Under investigation.

Origin location: Roughly 23 miles northwest of Flagstaff. (35.492, -111.847)

Current size: 2,000 acres.

Current resources: Five hand crews, eight engines, two water tenders, two dozers, one helicopter, miscellaneous overhead personnel. Total personnel: Approximately 150.

Predicted smoke impacts: Around Highway 180 between Cedar Ranch and Kendrick Park.

Current closures: Highway 180 from Cedar Ranch to Kendrick Park.

Recent and current operations: Firefighters are using indirect suppression strategies including hand crews, engines and dozers to secure Cedar Ranch.